Patriots elevate three from practice squad on eve of finale

The New England Patriots have turned to three members of the practice squad for Sunday’s season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback D’Angelo Ross will serve as Covid-19 replacements while safety Sean Davis will serve as a standard elevation, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Ekuale, 27, played a season-high 22 defensive snaps during his most recent appearance. The 2018 undrafted free agent out of Washington State has recorded five tackles and two sacks through six games with New England. Joining the practice squad at its formation in September, Ekuale spent previous years between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ross, 25, had been called upon in back-to-back games for his first career action beyond the preseason. The former New Mexico transfer arrived as part of the 2019 Patriots undrafted class. After spending his rookie year on injured reserve and the duration of last year on the practice squad, Ross now stands with 14 snaps on defense and 13 snaps on special teams.

Davis, 28, made his Patriots debut in December with five downs in the secondary. The Maryland product originally entered the league in the second round of the 2016 draft with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A veteran of 42 starts, Davis checked into four games in the fall as an elevation for the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts before signing in October.

Two of whom were protected for Week 18. Each is scheduled to revert on Monday as the page turns to the playoffs.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and cornerback Myles Bryant remain on the Covid-19 reserve list for New England’s 53-man roster. The organization also ruled out safety Kyle Dugger and downgraded linebacker Dont’a Hightower from questionable before traveling to Miami Gardens.

Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.