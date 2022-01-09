Patriots vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

This one is for all of the a modest amount of marbles!

After locking up a playoff spot last weekend with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a Miami Dolphins loss to the Tennessee Titans, the New England Patriots will take on that same Miami team in a game this Sunday that likely won’t have too much of an effect on their playoff positioning.

Without getting into all of the scenarios, (you can find those here) New England’s chances at winning the division and possibly grabbing the #1 seed in the conference are alive, but slim. Win or lose, the Patriots are in the playoffs. In a game like this, the Patriots goal likely revolves around suring up execution in all phases of the game —and more importantly— staying healthy.

New England Patriots (10-6) vs Miami Dolphins (8-8)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

SB Nation affiliate: The Phinsider

Broadcast

Network: CBS

Team: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (analysis), Jenny Dell (sideline)

Boston MA: WBZ-TV Ch. 4

Springfield MA: WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Portland ME: WMTW-TV Ch. 8

Bangor ME: WVII-TV Ch. 7

Hartford CT: WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Manchester NH: WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Burlington VT: WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Providence RI: WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Live streaming: fuboTV (Try for free here!)

Replay streaming: NFL Game Pass US

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Geographic and device restrictions apply as well as data charges may apply.

Local Radio

Station: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Broadcast team: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color commentary)

98.5 FM is available through the following stations:

Boston MA: WBZ 98.5 FM

Springfield MA: WAQY 102.1 FM

Worcester MA: WWFX 100.1 FM

Milford MA: WMRC 101.3 FM / 1490 AM

Portland ME: WBLM 102.9 FM

Bangor ME: WEZQ 92.9 FM

Hartford CT: WTIC 1080 AM

Concord NH: WNNH 99.1 FM

Burlington VT: WCPV 101.3 FM

Providence RI: WPRO 630 AM

For additional stations, please check out the broadcast information on patriots.com.

Satellite radio

Station: 383 (New England), 228 (Miami)

Line: NE: -7 (ML: -300) | MIA: +7 (ML: +235)

Over/Under: 40

Analysis

Social media

Podcasts

