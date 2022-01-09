Update 1/9/2021: Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore receives promising injury update after initial tests

The first reports regarding New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore did not sound positive — he failed to put weight on his injured leg after suffering a late injury against the Miami Dolphins — but the rookie apparently avoided major injury. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, initial examination did not reveal any major damage to his knee.

Barmore will undergo an MRI on Monday, but, as Rapoport put it, “there is some good news” at first glance.

Original story 1/9/2021: Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore can’t put weight on his leg after late injury against Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins’ third-down conversion late in the fourth quarter was a costly one for the New England Patriots. Not only did Tua Tagovailoa’s 11-yard scramble all but seal the game for the home team, which ended up winning 33-24, it also saw defensive tackle Christian Barmore remain on the ground.

While additional testing will reveal the potential damage suffered by the rookie, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi shared a discouraging early update after he underwent X-rays: Barmore reportedly was unable to put weight on his injured foot.

The rookie, who has been one of the Patriots’ best pass rushers this year, was hit hard by teammate Joejuan Williams while pursuing Tagovailoa on the scramble drill. He remained down for several minutes before being helped off the field by New England’s training stuff; Barmore later was carted to the locker room to undergo further testing.

A second-round pick out of Alabama, Barmore appeared in all 17 of New England’s games this season. While notching only 1.5 sacks on the year, the youngster showed his disruptiveness on a regular basis while playing 56.4 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.