Patriots downgrade wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to out on eve of Packers matchup

The New England Patriots will visit the Green Bay Packers without Jakobi Meyers.

The wide receiver was downgraded to out on Saturday afternoon after being listed among seven questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Meyers, who caught 13 passes for 150 yards through two starts in September, was previously inactive against the Baltimore Ravens due to a lingering knee issue. He had been a limited participant in the team’s three practices since then, however.

“I’m out there moving around, running routes,” the 25-year-old told reporters on Wednesday. “Just making sure I can put some good tape in the coaches’ eyes to get the green light.”

Undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2019, Meyers led the Patriots in receiving both in 2020 and 2021, and had never before missed an NFL game for injury reasons. His second straight absence leaves the 53-man wideout depth chart with DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Veteran backup Brian Hoyer will start at quarterback after a high-ankle sprain saw Mac Jones ruled out on Friday along with offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (thumb) and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder). Each remained sidelined as New England concluded on-field preparations for Green Bay.

Sunday’s kickoff at Lambeau Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.