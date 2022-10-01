Patriots elevate Marcus Cannon, place Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve ahead of Week 4

The New England Patriots have elevated Marcus Cannon from the practice squad in advance of Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Lambeau Field will mark the first standard call-up of the regular season for the veteran offensive tackle. The move coincides with the team announcing the placement of swing option Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

Cannon, 34, returned to New England in September and recently donned a black jersey as a practice player of the week. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Texas Christian product has appeared in 134 combined games, including 80 starts, with the organization that selected him in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft. Second-team All-Pro honors were earned by Cannon in 2016. The three-time Super Bowl champion was released by the Houston Texans in March after being acquired via trade last offseason.

Cajuste, 26, had been ruled out after missing consecutive practices due to thumb issue. The 2019 third-round pick from West Virginia spent his first two NFL campaigns between the non-football injury list and injured reserve. He now stands 10 games into his Patriots career, starting twice last fall. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Cajuste played 10 snaps on offense and nine snaps on special teams over the past month behind starting bookends Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn.

New England also ruled out quarterback Mac Jones and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy on the final injury report. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has since been downgraded to out against Green Bay after initially residing among seven questionable.