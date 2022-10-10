Quarterback Garrett Gilbert and tight end Matt Sokol have reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Both served as standard elevations for Sunday’s 29-0 shutout victory over the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.

Gilbert, 31, had re-signed for a third tour with New England last week. With starter Mac Jones doubtful due to a high-ankle sprain and veteran Brian Hoyer placed on injured reserve due to a concussion, he dressed as the lone backup to rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe against Detroit. A 2014 St. Louis Rams sixth-round draft choice who earned a Super Bowl XLIX ring, Gilbert was most recently with the Patriots in 2021. Stints with the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders followed. Through eight NFL games, the 6-foot-4, 221-pound Southern Methodist transfer has completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 477 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Sokol, 26, joined the Patriots’ practice squad at its formation in September after leading the tight end depth chart in snaps played during the preseason. The 2019 undrafted free agent out of Michigan State arrived in June after previously making two stops apiece with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Lions. Sunday marked third appearance of the 6-foot-5, 249-pound Sokol’s career. It saw him play eight downs on offense and one down on special teams in the absence of starter Jonnu Smith, who was also listed as doubtful with an ankle injury before going to the inactives.

Under the league’s addendum, a pair of elevations remain this regular season for No. 19 and No. 87.

The Cleveland Browns host New England next Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.