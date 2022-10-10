New England Patriots links 10/10/22 - Sunday shut-out: Lions all roar, no bite

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era; Matthew Judon becomes first Patriots player with a sack in first five games to start the season; Pats are perfect when wearing throwbacks at home; More!
- Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Lions stats.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways from the Pats’ shutout win over the Lions. 1. Play of the Game: Matthew Judon’s strip-sack leads to Kyler Dugger’s 59-yard touchdown return on 4th down; More.
- Mike Dussault has five key takeaways from the Patriots win over the Lions. 1. A 4th-down stop and a field goal.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Lions.
- Post Game Pressers: Bill Belichick - Hunter Henry - Rhamondre Stevenson - Devin McCourty - Matthew Judon - Bailey Zappe - David Andrews - Jakobi Meyers.
- Highlights: Lions at Patriots. (6 min. video)
- Patriots Postgame Show: Takeaways from shutout win over Lions, Jakobi Meyers interview. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan writes how ‘the NFL’s highest-scoring offense soared into Foxboro, chest out confident and capable of steamrolling opponents... and ‘four quarters later, left Gillette Stadium broken by a Bill Belichick defense.’
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Throwbacks and shutout: The Patriots defeat the Lions in week 5.
- Mark Daniels gives us his three takeaways from the Patriots’ runaway victory. 1. Patriots defense dominated.
- Mike Kadlick gives us his five takeaways from Pats Week Five win. 5. Red zone offense needs work.
- Darren Hartwell’s Patriots-Lions takeaways: Defense, run game dominate in shutout win.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Pats defense smothers NFL’s No. 1 offense in convincing shutout victory.
- Karen Guregian explains how the legend of rookie Bailey Zappe grows as he makes the most of his opportunity.
- Matt Dolloff writes, “I got a FEVER, and the only prescription, is more Bailey Zappe.” /Lolz.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots, rookie QB ‘Zappe together’ in win over Lions.
- Zack Cox notes Bailey Zappe gives MVP awards to the offensive line after winning in his first NFL start.
- Khari Thompson reports a rejuvenated Jakobi Meyers ‘felt like a kid again’ during his return from knee injury.
- Khari Thompson writes, the Rhamondre Stevenson takeover is upon us, and it’s going to be glorious.
- Andrew Callahan notes Bill Belichick offers sky-high praise after RB Rhamondre Stevenson’s career day.
- Karen Guregian talks about how Jakobi Meyers was a difference-maker in his return to the field. /Absolutely.
- Andrew Callahan highlights WR Tyquan Thornton reflecting on his rookie debut, after a speedy recovery.
- Zack Cox tells us how Tyquan Thornton looked in his NFL debut.
- Mark Daniels finds the Patriots’ defense felt disrespected and feels that unit is the key to the 2022 season.
- Khari Thompson shares the story behind Matthew Judon’s game-changing strip-sack.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) LB Matthew Judon dominates 29-0 win. Patriots defense held a Detroit offense that averaged 35 points per game to a goose egg.
- Andrew Callahan sees Matt Judon gunning for more history after an unprecedented start.
- Zack Cox calls Nick Folk an unsung hero in Sunday’s blowout.
- Alex Barth’s Stat pack: The most eye-popping numbers from the Patriots’ shutout win over the Lions.
- Dakota Randall explains how New England could replace Damien Harris if he misses time due to an injury.
- Andy Hart picks his Pats-Lions thumbs up, thumbs down.
- Alex Reimer relays FOX analyst Jonathan Vilma on how the Patriots had the perfect game plan for Bailey Zappe.
- Greg Bedard recaps Patriots 29-0 win over Lions in Week 5. “Best offense in the league is a paper thing.” (3 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Doug Kyed (PFF) NFL Week 5 Game Recap: New England Patriots 29, Detroit Lions 0.
- Shanna McCarriston (CBS Sports) Lions vs. Patriots takeaways: New England blanks Detroit in rookie Bailey Zappe’s first NFL start.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bailey Zappe and the Patriots steamroll the hapless Lions.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bailey Zappe: Amazing to take advantage of opportunity and get the win.
- Brian Barrett (The Ringer) Should Mac be worried about Zappe? Plus, Doug Kyed on the Pats’ dominant defense and running game.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 5: Giants keep defying expectations; How Seattle’s Geno Smith strategy is paying off; Taysom Hill does it all.
- Mike Tanier (Football Outsiders) Walkthrough: Dan Campbell gets exposed as a con man, Micah Parsons and Tank Lawrence spark another Cowboys win, the Eagles survive a squeaker, and more.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Week 5 overreactions and reality checks: Bailey Zappe should start over Mac Jones. Overreaction or reality: Overreaction.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Week 5 Best Performances: MMQB awards game balls. No Pats.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Winners and Losers. Winner: Bailey Zappe. He looked good. Jones shouldn’t feel like he’ll lose his job, but the Patriots have to be happy with what Zappe did against Detroit.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of NFL Week 5. Loser: The pointless Detroit Lions.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 5 grades. Patriots A, Lions F.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) For third time since 1970, all teams have at least one win through five weeks.
VIEW FROM DETROIT
- Jeff Seidel (DetroitFreePress) Detroit Lions outplayed, outcoached in blowout loss to New England Patriots.
- John Maakaron (All Lions) Detroit Lions set NFL record for failed fourth-down attempts. ‘The 1995 Patriots previously went 0-for-5 in a loss to the Broncos.’ /Hee hee.
- Dave Birkett (Detroit Free Press) ‘Rock bottom:’ Detroit Lions lose to Patriots in embarrassing shutout, 29-0.
- Jeremy Reisman (Pride of Detroit) Lions-Patriots recap: Detroit embarrassed in Foxborough, limp to 1-4 at the bye.
- Jeff Seidel (DetroitFreePress) Why the concern level is off the charts about Dan Campbell and the Lions
- Vitro Chirco (All Lions) Dan Campbell proving he is part of Lions’ problem.
- John Maakaron (All Lions) Five takeaways from the Lions’ 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots. Same old Lions have no answers in shutout.
- John Whiticar (Pride of Detroit) 4 takeaways from the Lions’ loss to the Patriots. 1. Another week, another game-changing mistake: Going for it on fourth-and-9 from the Patriots 32 down 6-0 might have cost them the game.
- Carlos Monarrez (Detroit FreePress) Dan Campbell is wrong. Lions haven’t hit rock bottom, and the sky isn’t falling.
- Jeremy Reisman (Pride of Detroit) UPDATE: Lions safety Saivion Smith has ‘full motor skills’ after scary neck injury.
