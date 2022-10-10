Have the New England Patriots found their new Mr. INT? Obviously, rookie cornerback Jack Jones has a long way to go before becoming a ballhawk in the mold of ex-Patriot J.C. Jackson, but the last two weeks have been quite encouraging.

After registering a pick-six against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 4, Jones notched his second career interception the following Sunday versus the Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff. Both plays were impressive in their own right, but the one against the previously top-ranked scoring offense in football was an eye-opener.

Jones, after all, made a good read against the Lions and was able to finish the INT by high-pointing the ball in the air and keeping both feet in bounds before going down:

Jones making that play did not happen by accident. After all, the 24-year-old has some prior experience as a pass catcher.

Before embarking on a college career that took him from USC to Moorpark College and eventually to Arizona State, he played wide receiver at Long Beach Poly High in his hometown in California. Jones was a prolific player in his final two high school seasons, even earning first-team All-State honors as a junior.

In total, he caught 106 passes for 1,556 yards and 16 touchdowns in his two years before fully committing to the defensive side of the ball.

His spectacular grab was a reminder of his history, and it also drew some significant praise from Bill Belichick afterwards. Speaking with reporters on the morning after his team’s 29-0 shutout win over the visiting Lions, the Patriots’ head coach went into great detail to break down how Jones was able to pick off the pass intended for tight end T.J. Hockenson.

“It’s a tough play. It’s well-designed, what they were doing,” Belichick said. “[Tom] Kennedy was going down the seam, and he was about 10 yards ahead of Hockenson, and Hockenson was going down the sideline. It’s what we call a double-seam play where it’s two guys going vertical but they were at different levels. That’s always hard on the defense. It’s hard on the corner because if they’re on the same level, he can midpoint both guys.

“If they’re on different levels like that, it’s hard to do that. Jahlani [Tavai] made a really good play when the ball was in the air to close as much as he did, but Jack just came off of Kennedy as the ball was going thrown. Saw the throw, came off of Kennedy, and obviously made a tremendous play with the interception and being able to get his feet down in bounds.”

Jones originally joined the Patriots as a fourth-round draft pick in this year’s draft, and showed a knack for the football throughout the offseason and into training camp. His aggressive play style earned him a spot in the team’s cornerback rotation, and he saw increased action over the last two weeks.

Jones was given the first start of his career against the Packers, lining up on the outside of the formation in place of an injured Jalen Mills. Even with Mills returning to the lineup in Week 5 versus Detroit, Jones continued to see prominent opportunities as the Patriots’ CB3 alongside Mills and Jonathan Jones.

He made the most of his heavy workload — he played 40 of 66 defensive snaps against the Lions — by snatching back-to-back interceptions.

“It’s a good play. It’s a tough play,” Belichick said about the second of those picks. “And of course, Hockenson is a tough guy to defend with those high throws like that was. He would have, I’m sure, gone up and gotten it for a touchdown if Jack hadn’t been able to get his hands on the ball.

“Really a heads-up play; or just a good play from Jahlani and Jack of recognizing it, and Jack’s transition and ball skills. Timing, jump, catch. It’s an outstanding catch. And to get his feet down in bounds, I mean, he looked like a receiver doing that.”

Apparently, his receiver skills have not gone anywhere since he left high school. The Gillette Stadium crowd saw it first-hand on Sunday.