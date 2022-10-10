To close out Week 5 we have a divisional matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders (+7) and Kansas City Chiefs (-7). The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, giving the Chiefs a significant home field advantage.

The Raiders have underperformed so far in the 2022 season and look to get on track with a win over their rival. Quarterback Derek Carr will need to match the Chiefs offense and utilize his treasure chest of weapons. He needs to get more than just Davante Adams involved as he has other reliable options in Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. They also need to get the rushing game going with Josh Jacobs to try and keep the Patrick Mahomes on the sideline.

Las Vegas has a less an impressive defense but does feature two stud pass rushers in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. If they can get pressure and force sacks/turnovers, then the Raiders will have a chance to stay in this game.

The Chiefs have an offense that is built to dismantled poor defenses. Mahomes will feast on a weak secondary and utilize his star tight end Travis Kelce. He will also get the likes of Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling involved deep down the field. This offense should easily score 28-plus in this game.

Defensively Kansas City has held its own this year. The key in this one will be stopping the run which will force the ball into Carr’s hands — and possibly lead to him making mistakes. They want the quarterback to throw the ball around so their defensive backs can get interceptions. If the Chiefs get a lead the undisciplined Raiders will make crucial mistakes.

The Chiefs are 7-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Travis Kelce Over 74.5 Receiving Yards (-115): Kelce is Mahomes favorite option on offense and is going up against a group of mediocre linebackers and safeties that will have the task of covering him. This will lead to multiple big plays and a high yardage total. If the game stays close Kelce will play almost every snap and will surely exceed 74.5 receiving yards.