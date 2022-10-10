Week 5 of the NFL season will soon be over, and as usual the week will conclude with a dose of Monday Night Football.

This week’s edition of will see the Las Vegas Raiders travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. What does this mean from a New England Patriots point of view, other than an opportunity to scout a future opponent? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our first rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-1): Go... Chiefs? Sorry Josh McDaniels, but rooting for Kansas City is the better play here from a Patriots perspective. A Chiefs victory would help keep the Raiders behind in the race for AFC playoff positions and also possibly improve the standing of the sixth-round draft pick in 2023 that transferred from Las Vegas to New England for quarterback Jarrett Stidham. | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, fuboTV

