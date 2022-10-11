New England Patriots links 10/11/22 - Trent Brown and the big men up front assist ‘Mondre’s big day

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: How the Patriots changed the offense for rookie QB Bailey Zappe.
- Mike Dussault breaks down a dominant performance from the defense after they pitched a shutout vs. Lions.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Matthew Slater - Kyle Dugger - Mike Onwenu - Bill Belichick.
- Locker Room Celebration after shutout win over Lions. (1.20 min. video)
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick - Bailey Zappe.
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots-Lions film review: How Bailey Zappe thrived and coaching crushed Detroit. “The Patriots had two problems that threatened to sink their season Sunday. Coaching solved them both.”
- Chad Finn says sure, it was just the Lions, but this victory brought out the best in the Patriots.
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover thoughts: Dan Campbell goes full-on amateur hour and more.
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Week 5: Patriots vs. Lions. These were outstanding game plans on both sides of the ball.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Game Observations: Patriots whitewash Lions 29-0. Defense stops Detroit on the opening drive In Lions’ territory: This was a very early swing of momentum for the Patriots and set the tone for the rest of the game.
- Hayden Bird picks five takeaways from the dominant win over the Lions: It was a fitting game for the throwback uniforms. 1. Bailey Zappe outplayed Jared Goff.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five thoughts following the Patriots’ win over the Lions. 1) Sunday was another solid performance for Bailey Zappe, with the rookie seeing the coaching staff loosen the reigns a bit as Zappe was given more opportunities to throw the football.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Three big takeaways from Patriots vs Lions. Rhamondre Stevenson’s emergence; More.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Turning point: Lions turn down field goal, gift Patriots a touchdown.
- Tom E. Curran finds Belichick’s Patriots starting to prove they’re no bottom-feeder.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Three overreactions to the Patriots 29-0 win over the Lions. 1. The Patriots could actually be better than last year.
- Phil Perry issues his Week 5 Report Card: Zappe’s recall impresses Belichick, teammates.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 5 Report Card. The talk leading up to the game all week was, “How is THIS Patriots’ defense going to stop the Lions?” How quickly that has changed to, “Well, whaddaya expect? This is da Lions…right?”
- Mike Kadlick takes a deep dive into the vibes of Sunday’s win from Gillette Stadium, the Zappe-est place on earth.
- Bob George (PatsFans) Rookie QB sharp as defense pitches shutout.
- Dakota Randall references an advanced stat graph that suggests the Patriots are better than many think.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Are the Rams still laughing over Patriots draft pick? /Ha! Good question.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Could the Patriots have the best defense in the NFL?
- Karen Guregian spotlights how rookie corner Jack Jones keeps making plays.
- Mike Kadlick explains how Jack Jones is making a case to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
- Mike Reiss talks about Bailey Zappe keeping the Patriots afloat with Mac Jones sidelined.
- Zack Cox highlights what Bill Belichick told the team after the blowout win. ‘Look, the big thing here (is) we played the game the way we wanted to play it.’
- Eric Wilbur says the Patriots aren’t in a full-blown quarterback controversy yet, but Bailey Zappe makes it easier for them to not rush Jones back.
- Dakota Randall isn’t buying any QB controversy in New England: Bailey Zappe shouldn’t start over Mac Jones.
- Michael Hurley highlights Bill Belichick getting reflective after his 400th game as head coach of the Patriots.
- Dakota Randall notes Bill Belichick endorses Kendrick Bourne after sideline argument, ‘I love KB.’
- Matt Geagan picks his Ups and Downs: Defense shuts down Lions while Zappe shows poise in first career start.
- Sean T. McGuire relays Dan Campbell defending the Lions’ questionable fourth-down decisions. Campbell’s call on fourth-and-9 changed the game, and not in a good way.
- Jordy McElroy (Patriots Wire) Jared Goff comments on being shut down by Patriots defense, again.
- Zack Cox reports N’Keal Harry is activated off IR two weeks before the Pats-Bears matchup. Harry has yet to play a snap for Chicago.
- Jerry Thornton says Danny Amendola describing getting four IVs during the 28-3 game is a reminder that football is hell.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 6: Vikings see need to improve despite early success; More.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Week 5 takeaways: Why Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys are rolling; Plus, Jets coach Robert Saleh is a wild man again, the Patriots are showing why they didn’t name an offensive coordinator, going for it on fourth down and much more.
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB: Taysom Hill still has plenty of juice at 32; Plus, more on the situation in Denver, and Brandon Staley shows a lot of guts.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 5: What we learned from Sunday’s games. 3. Patriots have a formula for winning. This was a big statement by the Patriots’ defense; More.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned from Week 5 of 2022 NFL season: 22a. Zappe notched a win with an efficient performance (17-for-21, 188 yards, TD, INT) during a shutout of the Detroit Lions. 22b. Of course, it helps when you face a league-worst Detroit defense, which is allowing 34 points a week.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Time to panic?! Broncos, Rams, Packers among NFL teams under pressure after slow start to 2022 season. No Pats.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Five rookie cornerbacks grab INTs in Sunday’s early games. Jack Jones included.
- Dave Birkett (USA Today) Detroit, the darlings of ‘Hard Knocks,’ on hard times due to Dan Campbell’s mistakes.
- Baldy’s Breakdowns (Twitter) Brian Baldinger gives Rhamondre Stevenson some love. (2.20 min. video)
- Anthony Holzman-Escareno (NFL.com) NFL stats and records, Week 5. No Pats.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The 2022 NFL quarter(ish)-season awards.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell hints at a four-team European division.
- Hal Habib (USA Today) Teddy Bridgewater case shows NFL’s concussion protocols need more tweaking.
- Safid Deen (USA Today) NFL updates concussion protocol after ruling doctors followed it in Tua Tagovailoa case.
- Dan Wolken (USA Today) Matt Rhule’s firing should mark the end of NFL teams looking to college for coaching talent.
