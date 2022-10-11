Fantasy Football Review: Running Backs show up in Week 5

As far as fantasy football is concerned, Week 5 saw plenty of great performances but a lot of busts as well. Some guys likely helped you secure a win, while others who are usually reliable likely caused your teams downfall.

Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 5 and who was a bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

RB Leonard Fournette (35.9), RB Austin Ekeler (35.9), QB Josh Allen (35.16), TE Taysom Hill (34.08), TE Travis Kelce (33.5), WR Gabe Davis (32.1), QB Patrick Mahomes (30.48), WR Justin Jefferson (30.31), RB Josh Jacobs (30.3), RB Breece Hall (27.7), QB Jalen Hurts (27.66), WR Tyler Lockett (27.4), WR Davante Adams (27.4), RB Derrick Henry (27.2), RB Dalvin Cook (26.1), WR Cooper Kupp (25.9), RB Nick Chubb (25.4)

Only three quarterbacks find themselves in the boom category and they are all names we usually see. Josh Allen led the way with 35.16 points behind a four-touchdown first half. Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdowns of his own which led to a 30.48. Jalen Hurts netted a 27.66 on the back of two rushing scores.

Week 5 saw some stud running back show up to play as well. Leonard Fournette and Austitn Ekeler each tied for the high score of the week with 35.9, while Josh Jacobs had another explosion for back-to-back weeks scoring a 30.3. Rookie Breece Hall had 197 total yards of offense which was good for a 27.7 points. Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, and Nick Chubb all did their thing and had 27.2, 26.1 and 25.4, respectively.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis led the way for the position behind a 32.1-point performance. Justin Jefferson put up a 30.31 despite not finding the end zone. Tyler Lockett and Davante Adams each scored 27.4 an had a very similar game script with two long touchdown grabs. Cooper Kupp was his typical self, exceeding expectations with a 25.9-point outing.

Two tight ends eclipsed 30 points this week. Taysom Hill was a major surprise as he had three rushing touchdowns on top of a passing score. Travis Kelce had a career-high four touchdown grabs on Monday Night despite having only 25 total receiving yards en route to a 33.5.

Busted

DST Browns (-5.0), DST Steelers (-4.0), DST Falcons (-3.0), DST Chargers (-2.0), DST Dolphins (-1.0), DST Seahawks (-1.0), RB Zamir White (-0.7), QB Teddy Bridgewater (0.0), TE Darren Waller (0.0), WR Tee Higgins (0.0), TE Dalton Shultz (0.0), TE Gerald Everett (1.2), TE T.J. Hockenson (1.6), RB Nyheim Hines (1.8), WR Christian Kirk (2.1), RB Damien Harris (2.2), TE Pat Freiermuth (3.2), RB A.J. Dillon (3.4), RB J.K. Dobbins (4.4), WR Jaylen Waddle (5.3), RB Jamaal Williams (5.6), RB Devin Singletary (5.6), WR Garrett Wilson (5.7), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (5.8), QB Jared Goff (5.86), RB James Robinson (5.9), WR Brandin Cooks (6.0), QB Matt Ryan (6.14), WR A.J. Brown (6.2), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (6.5), RB Najee Harris (6.6), RB James Conner (7.3), WR Drake London (7.5), RB Ezekiel Elliott (7.8), RB Miles Sanders (8.4), QB Russell Wilson (9.16)

The quarterback position saw four busts in Week 5. Teddy Bridgewater was injured early and forced to leave the game. Jared Goff was atrocious against the New England Patriots defense and posted just 5.86 points. Matt Ryan was not much better on Thursday Night Football but at least he got the win. Russell Wilson was also dealing with an injury and netted just 9.16 points.

The running backs saw a ton of busts, but Nyheim Hines, Damien Harris and James Conner all left the game with injuries. Zamir White got just one carry for -7 yards giving him negative fantasy points. A.J. Dillon and J.K. Dobbins ran hard but just did not have the numbers to back it. Jamaal Williams and Devin Singletary each posted just 5.6 points; James Robinson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Najee Harris had bad weeks hurting fantasy owners who likely started them. Ezekiel Elliott and Miles Sanders were mediocre at best, and owners had higher expectations.

Tee Higgins was in an odd situation as he was active, but his ankle flared up and he was not able to play much. Christian Kirk was held to just one catch which gave him a 2.1. Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson and Amon-Ra St. Brown all failed to reach six points and they were likely started by their fantasy owners. Brandin Cooks, A.J. Brown, and Drake London all did not have the worst of days but severely underperformed compared to their projections.

Darren Waller was another player who registered a zero due to exiting with an injury. Dalton Schultz has the same thing happen as he suffered a knee injury. Gerald Everett was awful and had just a 1.2 against the Cleveland Browns. T.J. Hockenson like many of the Lions was shut down by the Patriots defense. Pat Freiermuth also left with injury but registered a 3.2 before leaving.

Additionally, it was a bad day for defenses around the NFL as six finished in the negatives. The Browns were the worst of the bunch with a -5.0. The Steelers were not much better as they had a -4.0 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Falcons finished with a -3.0 despite allowing just 21 points. The Chargers had a -2.0 while giving up 28 points and not forcing any turnovers. The Dolphins and Seahawks each had a -1.0 as they struggled to slow down their opponents.

Patriots Fantasy Recap

Jakobi Meyers had the best day out of all the Patriots with 24.1 points. Stevenson had a career-high in rushing yards which translated to 19.5 fantasy points. The New England special teams unit put up some serious fantasy numbers with kicker Nick Folk having an 18.0 and the team defense recording a 17.0.

Some Patriots did bust as well, however. DeVante Parker had a 0.0; Kendrick Bourne had a 1.0 on just one catch; Harris had the 2.2 and departed with an injury. Rookie Tyquan Thornton made his debut and caught just two passes which was good for 2.7 fantasy points.