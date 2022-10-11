The New England Patriots made a pair of transactions on Tuesday. The team released wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from its 53-man roster, and also parted ways with practice squad offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez.

Humphrey, 24, joined the Patriots as a free agent in mid-June and began the regular season on the practice squad. A big bodied wide receiver, who also saw some looks in a tight end-like role, he was elevated to the game-day roster for the season opener in Miami and two days officially signed to the active team.

Humphrey went on to spend the next four weeks there, bringing his total to five in-game appearances. Despite seeing some regular action and playing 41.4 percent of offensive snaps — fourth most among New England’s wideouts — he caught just two passes for 20 yards and has now been let go.

With Humphrey exposed to waivers, the Patriots’ wide receiver group is now down to Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and rookie Tyquan Thornton. Additionally, the team has Tre Nixon and Lynn Bowden Jr. on its practice squad. Speaking of which...

Gutierrez, 24, joined the Patriots’ practice squad last week. A rookie free agent out of Minot State, he started his career with the Denver Broncos but was let go in late August. His release off the New England developmental roster frees up a spot on the 16-player squad.