Patriots work out group of free agents, including former Commanders defensive back Troy Apke

Former Washington Commanders safety Troy Apke would be among a group of free agents in for workouts with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

Apke, 27, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Penn State product ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.56 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has since appeared in career 50 games, including nine starts, to record 68 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception. Released from the Washington practice squad last Wednesday, Apke’s tenure with the organization spanned 651 snaps on defense and 876 snaps on special teams.

Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham and fellow defensive backs DaMarcus Fields and Quandre Mosely also worked out for New England, as first shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. In addition, veteran linebacker Calvin Munson returned for a visit.

Cunningham, 24, signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2022. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound bookend played 25 offensive snaps between left and right tackle during his rookie preseason. He served as a Razorbacks team captain last fall, and started 33 games in the SEC after stops at Iowa Central and Western Illinois.

Fields, 24, entered the league with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie in the spring. The 6-foot, 200-pound Texas Tech Red Raider began the regular season on the practice squad and was a standard elevation before signing to the active roster. He was waived last week after seeing 26 snaps in the Saints’ kicking game through two games.

Mosely, 23, was waived by the Dallas Cowboys in August after arriving as an undrafted rookie. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback appeared in 36 career games at Kentucky after transferring from Eastern Arizona. Four starts were logged over that span. He finished his Wildcats tenure with 69 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and a 38-yard touchdown.

Munson, 27, had been released from the Miami Dolphins’ injured reserve on Monday. The 2017 undrafted free agent out of San Diego State spent parts of 2018, 2019 and 2021 with New England and earned a Super Bowl LIII ring. Listed at 6-foot, 243 pounds, Munson stands with 42 games played as well as 87 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

The Patriots waived wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the 53-man roster and released offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad on Tuesday.