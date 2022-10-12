Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Patriots fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The first five games of the New England Patriots’ 2022 regular season are in the books, and it has been a wild ride so far.

In the win column are victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers (17-14) and Detroit Lions (29-0) in Weeks 2 and 5, respectively. The loss column, meanwhile, features defeats at the hands of the Miami Dolphins (20-7), Baltimore Ravens (37-26) and Green Bay Packers in overtime (27-24).

Now sitting at 2-3 and right in the middle of the supposedly easiest stretch of the schedule, the Patriots might be on the upswing after their 1-3 start. The team did look good shutting out the Lions on Sunday, after all, and should only get better once starting quarterback Mac Jones — who missed the last two games with an ankle injury — returns to the lineup.

Time will tell what the team will look like as the season goes along, but for the moment let’s focus on where it is right now. After all, the latest SB Nation Reacts survey tackles just that 2-3 record, asking fans: Is the Patriots’ 2-3 record what you expected after five games?

If you read Matthew Rewinski’s record prediction back in May, your answer is probably yes. All five games New England has played so far were accurately picked back then.

As far as the survey is concerned, though, please fill out the form below. As always, results will be published later this week.

