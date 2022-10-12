New England Patriots links 10/12/22 - Cleanup on Week 5; Patriots on to Cleveland

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots release WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.
- Evan Lazar analyzes the release of WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, leaving an open roster spot on the practice squad. Humphrey played over 40% of the offensive snaps in the first five weeks.
- Evan Lazar talks about Rhamondre Stevenson emerging as an all-purpose back in his 2nd season with the Patriots
- Mike Dussault spotlights LB Jahlani Tavai and how his versatility is making an impact on the defense.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Ja’Whaun Bentley, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Myles Bryant visited the Pine Street Inn to give out bags of essentials and special coats that turn into sleeping bags. For Bentley, it was personal.
- Press Conferences: Cameron Achord - Joe Judge - Matt Patricia - DeMarcus Covington - Steve Belichick - Troy Brown - Brian Belichick - Vinnie Sunseri.
- Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions. (4.27 min. video)
- Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Lions. (4.34 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Defensive dominance in win over Lions, Zappe vs. Mac, Injury updates. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- CBS Sports Boston gives us some Patriots-Browns Week 6 news, notes, and fun facts.
- Mike Reiss joins Zolak & Bertrand in studio to break down everything from the Patriots Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
- Khari Thompson explains why Jack Jones’ ‘opportunistic’ interception Sunday was even better than it looked.
- Matt Dolloff’s Patriots Notebook: How Rhamondre Stevenson made his biggest play by himself.
- Karen Guregian reports that according to Joe Judge, Mac Jones is doing everything possible to get back on the field as soon as possible.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots are expected to be without RB Damien Harris for ‘multiple games’ due to a hamstring injury.
- Sara Marshall wonders about Damien Harris’ future with the Patriots. Playing on the last year of his contract, Harris may not get a big payday in New England.
- Alex Reimer says Bill Belichick pulled off a masterstroke replacing J.C. Jackson with Jack Jones.
- Jason Ounpraseuth points out Matthew Judon is in contention with Micah Parsons for most sacks.
- Michael Hurley spotlights Nick Folk’s absurd current field goal run.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey Cut; Practice squad possibility?
- Khari Thompson wonders if Kendrick Bourne will become expendable to the Pats before the trade deadline.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Rookie watch: is this the Patriots best draft class in over 10 years?
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Pizza to Patriots: Practice squader Sebastian Gutierrez’ story anything but cheesy.
- Alex Barth notes the Patriots hosted five free agents for workouts.
- Alex Barth explains how the Patriots could take advantage of the coaching change in Carolina.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Odell Beckham Jr. signing with Patriots? Rumors keep ‘pulling us back in.’
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down the action from Week 5 as well as rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s first NFL start. (39 min.)
- One Patriots Pace podcast: Steve, Murph and Clare welcome Alex Barth to talk all things Patriots. (1 hour)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jeremy Cluff (Arizona Republic) Patriots vs. Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each team in Week 5. Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson has the looks of a RB1. /Ya think?
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) NFL trade candidates: Notable players who SHOULD be on the move before the league’s Nov. 1 deadline. Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne included.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s Week 5 2022 NFL awards. Coach of the week: Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
- David Carr (NFL.com) Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Four best team fits for WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL hot seat rankings: 11 coaches under fire entering Week 6.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Deshaun Watson has been cleared to return to the Cleveland Browns. There’s still plenty to do before he can play after 11-game ban.
