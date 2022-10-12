 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 10/12/22 - Cleanup on Week 5; Patriots on to Cleveland

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
/ new
NFL: OCT 09 Lions at Patriots
Good to see a Hunter Henry sighting last week
Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Jeremy Cluff (Arizona Republic) Patriots vs. Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each team in Week 5. Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson has the looks of a RB1. /Ya think?
  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) NFL trade candidates: Notable players who SHOULD be on the move before the league’s Nov. 1 deadline. Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne included.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s Week 5 2022 NFL awards. Coach of the week: Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
  • David Carr (NFL.com) Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Four best team fits for WR Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL hot seat rankings: 11 coaches under fire entering Week 6.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Deshaun Watson has been cleared to return to the Cleveland Browns. There’s still plenty to do before he can play after 11-game ban.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...