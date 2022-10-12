After having to sit out the previous two games due to an ankle injury, Mac Jones appears to have a “decent chance” to play this week.

According to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback has progressed well in his recovery and avoided any long-term issues. Accordingly, he might just be able to take the field versus the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Mac Jones has a decent chance to play this week against Cleveland. I’m told he has progressed and even made last week’s decision to go with Bailey Zappe interesting. Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain but appears to have avoided long-term issues or the need for immediate surgery. If Jones is healthy, he’s the quarterback. The Zappe Hour is a great story but might not last long.

Jones went down on the final offensive play of the Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens with what was later diagnosed as a high ankle sprain. While initial reports painted a bleak picture, Jones was back at practice — albeit in severely limited fashion — only five days after the injury.

He subsequently was unable to play against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in Weeks 4 and 5, but is expected back at practice this week leading up to the game in Cleveland. The first injury report of the week, set to be released on Wednesday afternoon, will paint a clearer picture of his workload and potential outlook for the game.

If Jones is good to go, he will resume his starting position. If not, the Patriots will again turn to fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe.

Originally the team’s QB3, Zappe moved up the depth chart after Jones’ ankle injury and backup Brian Hoyer suffering a concussion versus the Packers. Playing seven quarters plus one overtime period, the rookie completed 27 of 36 pass attempts for 287 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

So far, New England went 1-1 without Jones in the lineup.