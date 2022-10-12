Following a dominant performance against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been honored as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Judon, 30, was a menace against the Lions. Registering three tackles, a tackle for loss, two sacks and a total of seven quarterback pressures. He also forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown by teammate Kyle Dugger.

The veteran linebacker therefore played a key role in New England’s defense imposing its will against the Lions and keeping the NFL’s highest scoring offense off the scoreboard. The Patriots won 29-0 to improve to 2-3 on the year, with Judon now becoming their first member honored as Player of the Week this season.

The award is the second of the kind earned by Judon in his career. He was also named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 11 of the 2017 season, when he was still with the Baltimore Ravens.

On the year, Judon has played 75 percent of New England’s defensive snaps and is tied for the league lead with six sacks. He is the only player in the NFL to record a sack in each of the first five games of the season.

Judon is the first Patriot earning Player of the Week honors since Adrian Phillips last year. The veteran safety was named the conference’s top defensive player after a Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Phillips was one of two Patriots recognized last season, alongside kicker Nick Folk (Week 5 at Houston).