Veteran linebacker Calvin Munson returns to Patriots’ practice squad

A familiar face returned to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Wednesday.

The organization announced the re-signing of veteran linebacker Calvin Munson, who previously spent parts of 2018, 2019 and 2021 in Foxborough.

Munson, 27, had been released from the Miami Dolphins’ injured reserve to begin the week before being hosted by New England on a visit. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound San Diego State product now brings the practice squad to capacity after the recent release of offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez.

Entering the NFL with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Munson appeared in 14 games with five starts as a rookie to total 55 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. He joined the Patriots the following season and earned a Super Bowl LIII ring as part of the scout team.

Munson then agreed to depart for the Dolphins’ 53-man roster late in 2019 before being part of the opposite transaction last fall. Yet by December, the two-time first-team All-Mountain West selection had been claimed off waivers from New England by Miami.

His career in the AFC East has spanned 28 games, including two starts, to go with 135 snaps on defense and 374 snaps on special teams.