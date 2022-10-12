Patriots vs. Browns Wednesday injury report: Damien Harris, Mac Jones among 11 limited

The New England Patriots began preparations for the Cleveland Browns with perfect 53-man roster attendance.

Running back Damien Harris would officially be listed as a limited participant on Wednesday after exiting in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury. And his former Alabama teammate, quarterback Mac Jones, remained in that capacity for the fourth consecutive practice after missing the past two games due to a high-ankle sprain.

“We’ll see,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of his Sunday expectations for the latter starter. “We’ll see what it looks like today, and just go from there.”

Here’s the initial injury report leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

No players listed

Browns

WR Amari Cooper (veteran rest)

G Joel Bitonio (elbow)

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/knee/elbow)

CB Denzel Ward (concussion)

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (illness)

No Patriots sat out Wednesday’s practice, but a handful did for the Browns. The sidelined group included past Pro Bowlers at wide receiver, guard, defensive end as well as in the secondary. The lone absence for reasons outside of injury or illness would be Cooper, who received a rest day. He stands with 27 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns on the season for Cleveland.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

QB Mac Jones (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring)

TE Jonnu Smith (ankle)

C David Andrews (back)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

LB DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

CB Jalen Mills (hamstring)

Browns

DT Taven Bryan (hamstring)

DT Perrion Winfrey (ankle)

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder/biceps/hand)

A total of 11 checked in as limited for the Patriots to begin the week. Alongside the Crimson Tide products, the partial group featured veteran additions to the injury report out wide, at center as well as at cornerback. Dealing with a hamstring issue, Agholor’s lone target became an interception in New England’s 29-0 shutout win over Detroit last Sunday. He played seven offensive snaps while a team captain in Andrews, who is dealing with back issue, played every snap along the offensive line. On the other side of the ball, Jonathan Jones recorded four tackles over the course of 38 downs at Gillette Stadium. The 2016 undrafted arrival is now managing an ankle issue.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Browns

RB Demetric Felton Jr. (wrist)

Felton has been active for three games this fall for Cleveland, returning seven punts for 42 yards. The 2021 sixth-round pick out of UCLA marked the lone full participant on either side of Wednesday’s injury report.