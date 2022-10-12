Wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey clears waivers, expected to rejoin Patriots’ practice squad

Lil’Jordan Humphrey went unclaimed on Wednesday after being waived by the New England Patriots the afternoon prior, according to the NFL transaction wire.

A source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that the wide receiver is now expected to be back on the organization’s practice squad.

Humphrey, 24, began the regular season as a standard elevation before officially signing to the 53-man roster midway through September. Through five games and two starts, he caught two passes for 20 yards while playing 128 snaps on offense and 23 snaps on special teams. Time at tight end was also seen by the 6-foot-4, 225-pound target out of the University of Texas.

Undrafted in 2019, Humphrey spent his first three NFL campaigns with the New Orleans Saints. He joined the Patriots in June and led the team in receptions during the preseason en route to 140 yards and one touchdown.

His return to the practice squad would require a corresponding move following the recent addition of linebacker Calvin Munson. An opening remains on the active roster, which regained rookie second-round wideout Tyquan Thornton from injured reserve last weekend.

The Cleveland Browns host New England for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff next Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.