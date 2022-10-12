Patriots vs. Browns: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

Coming off their most complete game of the season, the New England Patriots (2-3) will take their act on the road again. The team’s fourth away game of the season will pitch it against the Cleveland Browns (2-3) — a familiar opponent.

There have been quite a few changes since last year’s meeting at Gillette Stadium, won by the Patriots with a final score of 45-7. Those changes have been most prominent at the quarterback spot.

Whereas there has been no indication yet whether or not New England will start Mac Jones or turn to backup Bailey Zappe again, the Browns will no longer be led by Baker Mayfield. The club brought in Deshaun Watson to take his place, but his 11-game suspension opened the door for ex-Patriot Jacoby Brissett.

Obviously, though, the storylines extend beyond the quarterback position. New England and Cleveland also feature two of the NFL’s best running games and worst run defenses, which certainly might make for an intriguing and fast-flying contest.

In order not to miss any of the Pats Pulpit pre- and post-game coverage of the game, please make sure to bookmark and regularly re-visit this story stream.