Fantasy Football Preview: Rhamondre Stevenson to see a heavy workload in Week 6

Week 5 of the fantasy football season featured the star running backs really stepping up and having great weeks. It also showed how bad the tight end position really is. Will Week 6 be more of the same?

Let’s find out by taking a dive into the fantasy football world.

Fantasy-related News

Rhamondre Stevenson takes over every-down role with Damien Harris reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks for the Patriots

Quarterback Cooper Rush expected to start for the Cowboys once again on Sunday Night Football

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny out for the season, Kenneth Walker III expected to take over as feature back

First bunch of bye weeks start in Week 6

Starts of the Week

QB Geno Smith vs. Arizona Cardinals: Who would have thought that Smith would ever be on this list at the start of the year. He is having a phenomenal season and has a matchup against a bad Arizona Cardinals defense. Smith should be able to air the ball out to his Pro Bowl-caliber wide receivers and have a productive day.

RB Melvin Gordon III at Los Angeles Chargers: Gordon has had an up and down season, but he is going to show up in a big way against his former team. He will see most of the touches in a game that his starting quarterback will be playing injured in. Gordon will have a heavy usage rate and it will surely translate into a nice fantasy day.

WR Chris Godwin at Pittsburgh Steelers: Godwin is still working his way back from some major injuries, but this will be his breakout game. The Steelers defense has been a shell of itself since T.J. Watt went out with a pec injury. Expect Tom Brady to look to his wide receiver a lot in this game and get him in the end zone for the first time this season.

Bust Candidates

RB Miles Sanders vs. Dallas Cowboys: Sanders is coming off a down week and things do not get any easier against a dominant Cowboys defense. Dallas has been a wrecking ball defensively all year and holds the fourth best run defense in the league. This will be tough sledding for Sanders.

WR Tyreek Hill vs. Minnesota Vikings: The speedster will get his targets, but he is expected to have rookie Skylar Thompson throwing him the ball. This could prove to be a long day for the entire Miami offense. If Hill does not find the end zone he will surely underperform in this one.

TE Kyle Pitts vs. San Fransisco 49ers: Pitts comes into this game with a questionable tag but if he does play do not expect him to be heavily involved. He has been terrible all season and has to face a top defense in the league. Do not expect Pitts to get going against the stingy San Fransisco defense led by Fred Warner.

Sleeper of the Week

RB DeeJay Dallas vs. Arizona Cardinals: With the aforementioned Rashaad Penny going down for the year there is no way Seattle will give all of the touches to rookie Kenneth Walker III. Dallas should therefore get work on third downs and have a role in this offense. It may be a small role but monitor his snap count and how often he is touching the ball with this offense.

Patriots Fantasy Play of the Week

RB Rhamondre Stevenson at Cleveland Browns: This will be a full game of Stevenson as the feature back and it should lead to a big fantasy day. He will touch the ball at least 20 times and easily could find the end zone multiple times. Expect a big day out of the sophomore with his running mate Damien Harris expected to miss this game.

Injury Report