New England Patriots links 10/13/22 - Pats have solved their CB crisis; The QB conundrum; More!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Browns Thursday Injury Report.
- Game Preview: Patriots at Browns. Series history, trends; Scouting the matchups, tale of the tape.
- Broadcast Info: How to watch/listen to Patriots at Browns.
- Mike Dussault gives us 10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here.
- Transactions: Patriots sign LB Calvin Munson to the practice squad.
- Matthew Judon named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
- Community: Massachusetts General Hospital receives record gift from the Kraft family benefitting community health and health equity.
- Press Conferences: Bailey Zappe - Deatrich Wise - David Andrews - Devin McCourty - Bill Belichick.
- Patriots Catch 22 podcast: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth analyze the QB situation, reset the WR depth chart and preview Sunday’s matchup against the Browns. (1 hr, 13 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Dakota Randall thiinks that like in 2021, the Patriots have a great opportunity despite the team’s rough start.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Mac Jones back throwing at practice, but how close is a return?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Mentally tough? We’ll definitely learn a lot about Patriots QB Mac Jones in the weeks to come.
- Nick Goss gives us the latest injury update on Mac Jones’ ankle.
- Phil Perry talks about offensive assistant Evan Rothstein’s early impact on rookie QB Bailey Zappe that suggests he has taken over the Ernie Adams role for Bill Belichick.
- Matt Cassel talks about why Bailey should start Sunday, and reveals what’s likely going through Mac Jones’ mind after watching his backup lead New England to victory last week.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots rave about Bailey Zappe: ‘Poised’.
- Khari Tbompson notes Bill Belichick says Bailey Zappe’s performance ‘doesn’t have anything to do’ with Mac Jones timetable.
- Zack Cox highlights Bailey Zappe on how he is approaching his possible second start.
- Jerry Thornton tells us we can stop panicking now. It looks like the Pats have solved their cornerback crisis.
- Keagan Stiefel calls attention to a Bill Belichick stat that exhibits why a Patriots QB controversy is asinine.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots sign special teams standout Calvin Munson to the practice squad.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Matthew Judon breaks 36 year old Patriots record held by Andre Tippett.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: What’s up with the Patriots’ red-zone struggles?
- Khari Thompson ranks every Patriots shutout of the Bill Belichick era.
- Lauren Willand notes Bill Belichick praises ‘tough’ Jacoby Brissett ahead of Patriots-Browns.
- Greg Dudek finds Bears WR N’Keal Harry motivated and excited about facing the Patriots next week.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Clare discuss Bailey Zappe’s performance, the re-emergence of Hunter Henry, the Cleveland Browns and more. (41 min.)
- Patriots Talk Podcast: Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry break down the positives from the Patriots’ performance and rate their staying power on a scale of 1-10. (35 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Russell Wilson and other offseason acquisitions who have not lived up to expectations. J.C. Jackson included.
- Marc Ross (NFL.com) NFL’s eight most disappointing offseason trades and free-agent signings of 2022
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL QB Power Rankings. No. 27 Bailey Zappe, No. 28 Jacoby Brissett.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL Week 6 underdogs. Patriots included: “I have zero confidence in Cleveland’s defense, enough to give the Patriots — even if Zappe gets another start — the edge in this one.”
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Week 6 picks. Browns win 27-26.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 6 picks. “On paper, I feel like the Browns have the better team, but I feel like the Patriots have the coaching advantage.” Patriots win 22-20.
