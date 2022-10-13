 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 10/13/22 - Pats have solved their CB crisis; The QB conundrum; More!

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Russell Wilson and other offseason acquisitions who have not lived up to expectations. J.C. Jackson included.
  • Marc Ross (NFL.com) NFL’s eight most disappointing offseason trades and free-agent signings of 2022
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL QB Power Rankings. No. 27 Bailey Zappe, No. 28 Jacoby Brissett.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL Week 6 underdogs. Patriots included: “I have zero confidence in Cleveland’s defense, enough to give the Patriots — even if Zappe gets another start — the edge in this one.”
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Week 6 picks. Browns win 27-26.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 6 picks. “On paper, I feel like the Browns have the better team, but I feel like the Patriots have the coaching advantage.” Patriots win 22-20.

