How the Patriots and Browns have changed since their last meeting

The New England Patriots last parted ways with the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 14, 2021. The Patriots demolished the Browns in this game 45-7.

Let’s see what has changed since then.

Patriots Changes

The following 35 players were on New England’s 53-man roster at some point in 2021 who are still on the active roster in 2022:

QB Mac Jones, RB Damien Harris, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Nelson Agholor, TE Hunter Henry, TE Jonnu Smith, OT Trent Brown, OT Isaiah Wynn, G Michael Onwenu, C David Andrews, OL James Ferentz, DL Daniel Ekuale, DL Lawrence Guy, DE Dietrich Wise Jr., DT Davon Godchaux, DT Carl Davis, DL Christian Barmore, OLB Matthew Judon, OLB Josh Uche, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Jahlani Tavai, CB Shaun Wade, CB Jalen Mills, CB Jonathan Jones, CB Myles Bryant, S Kyle Dugger, S Adrian Phillips, S Devin McCourty, K Nick Folk, P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona, ST Matthew Slater, ST Cody Davis

Offense: The quarterback room is pretty much the same as last year with the addition of rookie Bailey Zappe. If Mac Jones is still unable to play on Sunday, it will be Zappe who gets the start with Garrett Gilbert likely serving as his backup pending a call up from the practice squad.

The same thing can be said with the running backs but this time around a) Damien Harris will likely not be available and b) Brandon Bolden is in Las Vegas. If so, Rhamondre Stevenson will be the feature back with rookie Pierre Strong Jr. serving as the backup. You could see rookie Kevin Harris or veteran J.J. Taylor elevated from the practice squad.

The receiving corps still features the likes of Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. DeVante Parker was added to the mix and will see heavy action on the outside. Rookie Tyquan Thornton will also play a role in this game as he will see work as well. Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are still the two tight ends, but Smith is dealing with an ankle issue.

The offensive line retains four players who are starters this year, but some shifting has been done. Trent Brown is manning the left side with rookie Cole Strange taking over at left guard. David Andrews remains as the center and is a vocal leader on the offense. Michael Onwenu takes over at the starting right guard and Isaiah Wynn slides over to right tackle. James Ferentz is still around as a backup and Marcus Cannon figures to see snap at some capacity whether it is at tackle or an eligible tight end.

No longer with the team are Ted Karras and Shaq Mason, who started at left and right guard, respectively, the last time these teams met.

Defense: The defense retains a lot of the same players especially on the defensive line. Deatrich Wise Jr., Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy and Davon Godchaux all continue to play prominent roles. Daniel Ekuale and Carl Davis are still around as rotational guys along with the addition of rookie Sam Roberts.

The most significant change has come at linebacker, where the likes of Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy are no longer with the team. For comparison, Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley still are and continue seeing a ton of work. Jahlani Tavai has turned into a player who is on the field a lot defensively, while Mack Wilson and Raekwon McMillan have also been added to the group and see different roles depending on the week. Like McMillan, Anfernee Jennings was not on the active roster last year as he was on IR but will be in action on Sunday as a rotational pass rusher along with the returning Josh Uche.

Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade all remain at cornerback. Jones did not play in the game against the Browns last year as he was on IR. Rookies Jack and Marcus Jones join this group and figure to have ani impact on this game. They will help fill the void created by the departure of last year’s starting CB, J.C. Jackson.

The same three safeties will see a ton of playing time in Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips. Jabrill Peppers joins the group and will be hungry to make an impact against the team that once traded him away.

Special Teams: The special teams unit is almost identical to last season with Nick Folk and Jake Bailey handling the kicking and punting duties. Joe Cardona continues to be a reliable long snapper, while Matthew Slater and Cody Davis are mainstays on the coverage units.

New additions to the unit is undrafted rookies Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell who have been a menace on the coverage teams and are helping replace the since-released Justin Bethel. The new kick returner is Marcus Jones, taking over for Gunner Olszewski.

Coaching: Bill Belichick remains as the head coach, but he has a new signal caller on offense in Matt Patricia. He essentially replaced Josh McDaniels who left to coach the Las Vegas Raiders. Joe Judge returned as the quarterbacks coach and as an offensive assistant. Ivan Fears retired and Vinnie Sunseri took over as the running backs coach.

The defensive side of things stays the same with the likes of Jerod Mayo, Steve and Brian Belichick and Demarcus Covington. Cameron Achord is the special teams coordinator with Joe Houston as an assistant.

Browns Changes

The following 32 players were on Cleveland’s 53-man roster at some point in 2021 who are still on the active roster in 2022:

RB Nick Chubb, RB Kareem Hunt, RB D’Ernest Johnson, RB Demetric Felton, WR Anthony Schwartz, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, TE David Njoku, TE Harrison Bryant, OT Jedrick Wills Jr., OT Joe Hudson. OT Drew Forbes, OT Michael Dunn, OT Jack Conklin, OG Wyatt Teller, OG Joel Bitonio, OG Chris Hubbard, DL Jordan Elliott, DE Myles Garrett, DE Jadeveon Clowney, DT Tommy Togiai, LB Jacob Phillips, LB Sione Takitaki, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB Tony Fields, CB Greg Newsome II, CB Denzel Ward, DB A.J. Green, S Ronnie Harrison, S Grant Delpit, S John Johnson, LS Charley Hughlett

Offense: Cleveland’s quarterback room has completely changed since the last meeting. Jacoby Brissett will start on Sunday with Joshua Dobbs backing him up as long as the Browns await the return of the suspended Deshaun Watson. The Watson/Brissett group replaces last year’s starter Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum.

The running backs are the exact same. Nick Chubb is the bellcow with Kareem Hunt mixing in and getting a healthy share of touched himself.

The Browns added wide receiver Amari Cooper to be the guy and replace guys like Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins. Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz are the No. 2 and 3 receivers on the team as they are holdovers from last season. David Njoku takes over as tight end one and Bryant as tight end two as Cleveland cut ties with Austin Hooper.

Like the Patriots, the Browns bring back four starters on the offensive line. Jedrick Wills Jr. remains at left tackle with Joel Bitonio remaining at left guard. Ethan Pocic is the new center, replacing J.C. Tretter. Wyatt Teller continues to be the right guard with Jack Conklin at right tackle.

Defense: Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney return as dominant pass rushers on the edge. Jordan Elliot remains as a key cog in the middle of the defensive line, with Taven Bryan as its other starter. Tommy Togiai and offseason addition Isaac Rochell will mix in as substitutes up front.

The three returning linebackers are the three starters in Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Tony Fields returns and is the primary backup linebacker who can bounce around from inside to outside. Mack Wilson is no longer part of the group, having switched sides to New England via offseason trade. Fellow 2021 starter Anthony Walker is on IR.

The secondary is pretty much intact as well, with Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II as the starters at cornerback. Greedy Williams might return as the third corner, as he has been designated to return off IR but is not on the active roster just yet. Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. may also rotate in.

The three primary safeties also return in John Johnson, Grant Delpit, and Ronnie Harrison.

Special Teams: This is the unit that saw the most changes as the only returning player is long snapper Charley Hughlett. Cade York is a rookie kicker, and he replaces Chase McLaughlin. Corey Bojorquez, an ex-Patriot just like Hughlett, takes over as the primary punter in place of Jamie Gillan.

Demetric Felton and D’Ernest Johnson will handle most of the returner duties that were occupied by Anthony Schwartz last year.

Coaching: Cleveland’s coaching staff is pretty much the same with Kevin Stefanski still at the helm. Alex Van Pelt continues to be the offensive coordinator calling a run-heavy offense. Joe Woods also retains his duties as the defensive coordinator.

Wide receivers coach is former Patriot coach Chad O’Shea, who spent ten seasons in New England and won three Super Bowls. He was also the receivers coach in Miami for DeVante Parker’s best career season (2019) in which he had 1,202 yards and nine touchdown grabs.