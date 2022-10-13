Patriots vs. Browns Thursday injury report: Josh Uche added to New England’s dozen limited

After opening the week with 11 limited, the New England Patriots continued preparations for the Cleveland Browns with 12 limited on Thursday.

Outside linebacker Josh Uche marked the lone change in practice participation for the active roster. The Michigan product, whose most recent appearance brought his season high in quarterback hurries, is dealing with a hamstring issue.

Here’s the second injury report heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

No players listed

Browns

OT Jack Conklin (veteran rest)

OT Joe Haeg (concussion)

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/knee/elbow)

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder/biceps/hand)

CB Denzel Ward (concussion)

Clowney and Ward remained sidelined for Cleveland on Thursday. Alongside the past Pro Bowlers at defensive end and cornerback were three new non-participants. Count Garrett, who stands with 61.5 sacks through 72 career games, among them while managing injuries sustained in a late-September car crash. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft started and stayed in for 82 percent of the defensive snaps in the Browns’ 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

QB Mac Jones (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring)

TE Jonnu Smith (ankle)

C David Andrews (back)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

LB DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

CB Jalen Mills (hamstring)

Browns

G Joel Bitonio (elbow)

DT Taven Bryan (hamstring)

Uche’s arrival among the limited brings the Patriots to a dozen, including the pair of starters at running back and quarterback. Harris had exited with a hamstring injury after six offensive snaps in New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions and has been a partial go since. His former Alabama teammate under center, meanwhile, has now participated to that degree in five consecutive practices after missing two games with a high-ankle sprain.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Browns

RB Demetric Felton Jr. (wrist)

WR Amari Cooper (veteran rest)

DT Perrion Winfrey (ankle)

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (illness)

No members of the Patriots’ 53-man roster graduated to full availability on Thursday. A trio did for the Browns, however, as Cooper and Harrison returned to practice out wide and in the secondary. In addition, a rookie defensive tackle in Winfrey saw his workload increase from limited the afternoon prior.