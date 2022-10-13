Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for Thursday Night Football?

The Week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup does not feature two of the most exciting teams as the Washington Commanders (-1) will travel to play the Chicago Bears (+1).

Let’s face it, both teams have struggled a ton this season. The Commanders come in at 1-4 after losing a heartbreaker on a goal-line interception thrown by Carson Wentz last week. They will look to bounce back in this game and take down a very beatable Bears team. They will look to get receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel heavily involved and let them make big plays.

Defensively, Washington will look to put pressure on Justin Fields and the Chicago offense. If they can stop the run and force Field to throw, he will make mistakes leading to turnovers. The key will be shutting down the run and getting pressure on the quarterback for a strong defensive performance.

The Bears offense will need to establish the run to have a shot in this game. Look for Fields, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert to all run the ball a lot and try to wear down the Commanders defense. This will allow the play action game to be set up and players like Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet could have some big catches down field.

Chicago’s defense has kept them in games this year and that should be the case again tonight. Wentz is prone to making mistakes and will surely throw an interception or fumble the football in this game. The Bears need to capitalize on sloppy offense by Washington to set up Fields with good field position.

The Commanders are 1-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Carson Wentz Over 219.5 Passing Yards (-135): This number is awfully low in a game that the Commanders should be throwing the ball a lot. Wentz will take risks and air the ball out to his playmakers. This could lead to a big day passing and he should easily throw for more than 219.5 yards.