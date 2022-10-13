Patriots promote running back Kevin Harris from practice squad, opening spot for receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey

To make room for the re-signing of wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad, the New England Patriots have promoted running back Kevin Harris to the 53-man roster.

An opening remained there for the latter on Thursday after the former cleared waivers on Wednesday.

Harris, 21, arrived in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft at pick No. 183 overall. The rookie out of South Carolina rushed for 80 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries in the preseason, including a long of 33 yards. He added three receptions for 13 yards before joining New England’s scout team at its formation following the league’s roster deadline.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound Harris, who was an All-SEC selection during his Gamecocks career, had resided on the practice squad alongside 2020 undrafted free agent J.J. Taylor. He now joins Rhamondre Stevenson and fellow rookie Pierre Strong Jr. on the active roster’s depth chart.

Starting running back Damien Harris has been limited in consecutive practices due to a hamstring injury that sidelined him six offensive snaps into last weekend’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Patriots visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.