Week 6 of the NFL season has arrived, and as usual the action will be kicked off with some Thursday Night Football.

This week’s edition will see the Washington Commanders travel to Chicago to take on the Bears at Soldier Field. What does the all-NFC battle mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our first rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders (1-4) at Chicago Bears (2-3): Go Bears! Usually, games between NFC teams have little to no impact on the Patriots. This here is similar, with one exception: New England will play Chicago later this year, meaning that a Bears victory tonight would improve their strength of schedule tiebreaker — one that might become relevant when the NFL playoff seeds are decided. | Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss tonight’s game, and to check out this story stream for all of our coverage of the Patriots’ own Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.