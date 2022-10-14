New England Patriots links 10/14/22 - Pats-Browns previews, matchups: Another big-boy game

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Browns Thursday Injury Report.
- Transactions: Patriots sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; Sign WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad.
- Evan Lazar’s Scouting the Browns: How the Patriots can slow down Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb on Sunday.
- Mike Dussault highlights Hunter Henry and Matthew Judon sharing their thoughts on a fast, talented Browns team.
- Press Conferences: Matthew Judon - Hunter Henry - Rhamondre Stevenson.
- One on One with David Andrews. (2.48 min. video)
- Belestrator: Previewing the Cleveland Browns offense. (3 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots headed to Cleveland. (22 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: NFL Week 6 picks, Previewing the Browns, Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe on Sunday? (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster Keys to Patriots at Browns. 1. Blow them up. Blow them off: The soft spot in the Browns defense is the interior of this defensive line.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots-Browns Week 6, key matchups: Who has the edge? 1. Patriots RBs vs Browns front seven – Edge New England.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots vs. Browns key matchups the Pats have to win. 1. Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown vs. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.
- Khari Thompson thumbnails five Browns players to watch as the Patriots take on NFL’s top rushing attack
- Scott Zolak shares 5 thoughts on Patriots vs. Browns. 1. Stuffing Chubb.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Why Christian Barmore is the Patriots defensive X factor vs Browns.
- Andrew Callahan notes ex-Brown LB Mack Wilson is carrying extra motivation to Cleveland.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots-Browns Week Six: Players to watch, betting preview, and game prediction.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Preview of the Patriots’ Week 6 opponent: The Cleveland Browns.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Is the Patriots’ defense instilling fear in the Browns?
- Khari Thompson tells us what the Browns are saying about the Patriots ahead of Sunday.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Browns Nick Chubb respecting Patriots defense: ‘They don’t mess up.’
- A.J. Nelson notes Jacoby Brissett reflected on his time with the Patriots: ‘Good memories for me.’
- Karen Guregian talks about how the Pats’ defense is forging an identity and developing key swagger.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Rhamondre Stevenson can put the league on notice now.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) New England will turn to sixth-round RB Kevin Harris to help fill the void left by Damien Harris’ hamstring injury.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Replacing Damien Harris: Exploring the options.
- Alex Barth gives us the injury update ahead of Sunday. Josh Uche (hamstring) was added to the Pats injury report.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) As Patriots improve, uneven play around the NFL has kept them in contention.
- Ryan Whitley (ChowderandChampions) Bill Belichick deserves credit for recent drafting.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Matthew Judon vs. Cowboys Micah Parsons: NFL’s most feared rusher?
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) The Patriots should make a move for Panthers WR D.J. Moore.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) “Inside The NFL” mic’s up the Patriots Jones boys against the Lions.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Throwback Thursday: The Patriots 2013 comeback vs Saints. /Would have been a better game to watch than WAS-CHI last night.
- Locked on Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Jeff Lloyd (Locked On Browns) preview this Sunday’s showdown between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns. (37 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick keeps declining to say Mac Jones is the starter when healthy. /Lolz.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Patriots sign Kevin Harris to 53-man roster.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Ron Rivera’s job security with the Commanders; roughing-the-passer penalties, buyers and sellers at the trade deadline and more.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) Stop arguing about fourth-down decisions, the worst current debate in sports: Meet me at the Logo.
- Staff (ESPN) Top NFL rookies 2022: Ranking 10 best first years, risers and QB report. “Just missed”: CB Jack Jones.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) In video to teams, NFL defends roughing the passer rule.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Best fits for Commanders CB William Jackson III. Patriots included.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) The quiet part is getting loud: Dan Snyder’s NFL billionaires club wants him out. Forever.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Ugliness resurfaces among NFL ownership class, and it isn’t all from the Commanders’ Daniel Snyder.
- Nancy Armour (USA Today) Dan Snyder is bigger embarrassment to NFL than any dirt he could possibly have.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 6 NFL game picks. Patriots win 24-23.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Week 6 picks. 2 of 5 pick Pats to win.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Week 6 NFL picks. 2 of 6 pick Pats to win.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 6 picks against the spread.“I see two evenly-matched teams who both want to run the ball. That could shrink the total number of possessions and lead to a close game. I’ll take the points.” Pats win.
VIEW FROM CLEVELAND
- Anthony Poisai (ClevelandBrowns) Joe Woods believes Browns defense will improve ‘if we all work together.’ The defense has placed an added emphasis on tackling this week and knows it must find solutions before Sunday’s game against New England. /Here’s hoping they keep their “no tackle” plan on Sunday.
- Ashley Bastock (Cleveland.com) Browns defense must pass test it couldn’t last season facing elusive Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Mary Kay Cabot (Cleveland.com) Browns DC Joe Woods blocking out the calls for his job: ‘I just believe in what I’m doing.’
- Jared Mueller (DawgsByNature) Myles Garrett getting double teamed the most, still winning his matchups.
- Thomas Moore (DawgsByNature) Browns defense still looking for answers.
- Chris Pokorny (DawgsByNature) NFL picks Week 6, and media picks for Patriots vs. Browns.
- Mary Kay Cabot (Cleveland.com) Deshaun Watson has another suit filed against him alleging sexual misconduct in ‘20; not expected to impact his suspension.
Loading comments...