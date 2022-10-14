The New England Patriots will visit the Cleveland Browns with a list of nine questionable.

That list includes Mac Jones and Damien Harris after both starters from the Alabama Crimson Tide practiced in a limited capacity from Wednesday through Friday. The quarterback has missed the last two games due to a high-ankle sprain, while the running back’s appearance against the Detroit Lions last weekend ended six snaps in due to a hamstring injury.

Here are the rest of the game statuses ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

Browns

OT Joe Haeg (concussion)

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/knee/elbow)

CB Denzel Ward (concussion)

Uche surfaced on New England’s side of the injury report with a hamstring issue on Thursday, and the third-year pro off the edges was downgraded from limited to sidelined on Friday. Additionally, the Browns will be without starters at defensive end and cornerback on Sunday. Clowney and Ward, whose NFL careers span a combined five Pro Bowl selections, were both listed as non-participants throughout the week of preparations for the Patriots.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

QB Mac Jones (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring)

TE Jonnu Smith (ankle)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

Browns

No players listed

“Mac, I think, is making good improvement,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters of the captain’s availability. “We’ll see where he is today. He’s certainly doing a lot more this Friday — or this Thursday than he did last Thursday.” In Jones’ absence under center, rookie Bailey Zappe has completed 75 percent of his pass attempts with two touchdowns and one interception. Elsewhere, New England promoted sixth-round running back Kevin Harris from the practice squad with the aforementioned Harris questionable. And to conclude the week, the team added Barmore to the injury report after last year’s No. 38 overall pick was limited with a knee ailment. But center David Andrews, outside linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell and cornerback Jalen Mills all practiced in full and will go without game designations.