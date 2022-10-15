Patriots downgrade veterans Nelson Agholor, Jonathan Jones to out on eve of Browns matchup

The New England Patriots have downgraded wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jonathan Jones to out for Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Both veterans had been among nine questionable on the final injury report.

Agholor, 29, was listed as a limited participant for three consecutive practices due to a hamstring issue. The 2015 first-round pick out of USC saw seven offensive snaps in New England’s 29-0 shutout win over the Detroit Lions last weekend, dropping his lone target on what became an interception. Through five games on the campaign, including three starts, Agholor has caught 14 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown.

Jones, 29, was also listed as limited throughout New England’s preparations for Cleveland because of an ankle ailment. The 2016 undrafted arrival from Auburn has started every game in the secondary this fall, recording 19 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception returned 15 yards. Serving primarily as a perimeter corner, his 259 defensive snaps rank third on the team.

Outside linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring) marked the only player ruled out by New England on Friday. Notably under the 50-50 game designation, quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) and running back Damien Harris (hamstring) traveled on Saturday.

Kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.