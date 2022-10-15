Patriots elevate quarterback Garrett Gilbert, receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from practice squad for Week 6

The New England Patriots have elevated quarterback Garrett Gilbert and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s visit with the Cleveland Browns.

Both standard call-ups are scheduled to revert on Monday.

Gilbert, 31, had re-signed last week and served as the lone backup to rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe against Detroit Lions. A St. Louis Rams sixth-round draft pick in 2014, the Southern Methodist transfer earned a Super Bowl XLIX ring with New England. He later returned last fall prior to stints with the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders. Through eight NFL games, the 6-foot-4, 221-pound Gilbert has completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 477 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Humphrey, 24, cleared waivers and rejoined the Patriots’ practice squad on Thursday. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound wideout began the regular season as an elevation before officially signing to the 53-man roster midway through September. Through five games and two starts, Humphrey has caught two passes for 20 yards while logging 128 snaps on offense and 23 snaps on special teams. He spent his initial three campaigns with the New Orleans Saints after arriving as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Texas in 2019.

The Patriots ruled out linebacker Josh Uche on the final injury report leading up to the Browns matchup. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jonathan Jones have since been downgraded to out. An additional seven members of the active roster, including quarterback Mac Jones and running back Damien Harris, remain listed as questionable.

Kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.