After two straight weeks of 9:30 a.m. ET kickoffs we are back to the normal schedule of starting at 1 p.m. ET. The early slate consists of eight games with three games at 4 p.m. ET or later and a prime time matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The New England Patriots (+2.5) will take on the Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at FirstEngery Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is questionable in this game and in the unlikely case he is cleared to play you should expect some line movement. New England’s offense should be able to move the ball against a Brown defense without pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward. This should allow the Patriots to score some points and Jacoby Brissett and the Browns may struggle to keep up.

Another interesting game in this time slot is the Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5) traveling to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts (-1.5). This game is a prime opportunity for the Colts to take a big step towards controlling the division. They will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor but should prevail. The Jaguars are coming off an ugly loss and do not have the momentum to go into Lucas Oil Stadium and get a road win.

The game of the day is at 4:25 p.m. ET as the Buffalo Bills (-2.5) will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5). Josh Allen and the Bills will be looking for revenge in this one after not having a chance to get the ball against the Chiefs in overtime of last year's playoffs. They will play overly aggressive which may not work out against Patrick Mahomes. The All-Pro quarterback will take advantage of any type of mistakes that Buffalo makes and score some points.

The night game features the Dallas Cowboys (+6.5) visiting the Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5). Cooper Rush is expected to start again for the Cowboys and the team has rallied around him so far. He is undefeated as a starter and looks to go into Philadelphia and defeat the leagues only remaining undefeated team. This will be a tall task as Jalen Hurts is playing like an MVP candidate. The Eagles offense will try to put up points against a dominant Cowboys defense and the game should stay close, well within the number.

Who will prevail Sunday? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Kenneth Walker III Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-115): This will be Walker’s first ever start and he will take advantage of it against a weak Cardinals defense. He will be unleashed most likely carry the ball at least 15 times in what should be a high scoring affair. Expect Walker to easily exceed 60.5 rushing yards in this one.

Patriots Best Bet

Jakobi Meyers Over 58.5 Receiving Yards (-115): Meyers is going to be loose in this game as the Browns are missing their top cornerback in Denzel Ward. He is by far the best receiver on the Patriots and the team will look to get the ball in his hands consistently. Look for Meyers to have at least 59 receiving yards in this game.