New England Patriots links 10/17/22 - Pats put Brownie the Elf back on the shelf

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots at Browns. Stevenson scores two touchdowns for second straight year against Cleveland; Patriots defense holds Cleveland to 70 yards rushing after averaging 192.4; More.
- Gamebook: Full Week 6 Patriots-Browns stats.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways from the Patriots 38-15 victory over the Browns. 1. Play of the Game: Rhamondre Stevenson’s 31-yard touchdown.
- Mike Dussault gives us 6 key takeaways from the Patriots win over the Browns. 1. Great start interrupted.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Browns.
- Press Conferences: Jonnu Smith - Bill Belichick - Matthew Judon - Rhamondre Stevenson - Jalen Mills - Bailey Zappe - David Andrews - Deatrich Wise Jr.
- Highlights: Patriots vs. Browns. (6 min. video)
- Patriots Postgame Show: Full analysis of New England’s win in Cleveland. (1 hour 47 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan recaps Sunday’s beatdown of the Browns, featuring another impressive showing from 4th-round rookie QB Bailey Zappe and improving the Pats to 3-3.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Zappe Hour: Patriots rock Cleveland behind rookies, defense.
- Mike Kadlick gives us five takeaways from the Week Six win vs. Browns. 1. The criticism of the Patriots draft picks ends today.
- Zack Cox offers nine takeaways from Sunday’s blowout win. 1. More defensive dominance.
- Darren Hartwell gives us his Patriots-Browns takeaways: Zappe makes statement in 38-15 rout.
- Bob George (PatsFans) Zappe rolls on, so do resurgent Patriots.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Patriots slam down on the Cleveland Browns. “Can we just take a moment, to savour the utter deliciousness that was the tight endage in this game. Finally, we saw some movement down there!”
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five thoughts on the Patriots’ win over the Browns: Zappe did his job.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots’ rookie class excels in victory over Browns: Tyquan Thornton became the first Pats rookie WR to score two touchdowns in a game since Malcolm Mitchell in 2016.
- Connor Zimmerlee (Patriots Country) Stifling Patriots defense slows down Browns in 38-15 win.
- Dakota Randall talks about how the Pats’ front seven made a statement against the great Browns running game.
- Andrew Callahan spotlights Kyle Dugger, who finished with a team-high eight tackles and two pass deflections and an interception that marked his first turnover of the season.
- Matt Dolloff has the highlights and video clips of the Pats’ 38-15 blowout in Cleveland. 1. Thornton takes Jet Sweep for touchdown.
- Karen Guregian writes about Bailey Zappe putting the heat on Mac Jones, going from a nice feel-good story filling in to a legitimate thorn in Jones’ side.
- Khari Thompson sees ‘Zappe Fever’ burning hotter after Sunday’s beatdown.
- Mike Kadlick says New England has a good problem on their hands with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Nick Folk FG streak ends in Cleveland. Folk holds the record for the most consecutive field goals made from inside the 50-yard line with 64.
- Phil Perry’s Report Card: The Bailey Zappe train keeps rolling Sunday in Cleveland.
- Tony Massarotti explains why he thinks Bailey Zappe should remain the Patriots starting QB. /No. 1. A QB controversy is better for our ratings.
- Zack Cox relays DeVante Parker explaining his sideline argument with Troy Brown. “Arguments happen.”
- Matt Dolloff’s Patriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in a road blowout of the Browns?
- Andy Hart picks his Pats-Browns thumbs up, thumbs down: Bailey Zappe wins again!
- Logan Mullen relays Bill Belichick on why he did not attend Robert Kraft’s wedding Friday night. “I was planning to go, but in the end it just was too much at the end of the week and we both decided the best thing for me to do was to try to get ready to beat Cleveland.” /Good answer.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Doug Kyed (PFF) NFL Week 6 game recap: Patriots 38, Browns 15. Offensive spotlight: Zappe went 24-of-34 for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Based on PFF’s first review, he got rid of the ball at an average 2.61-second clip. He didn’t make any big-time throws but also wasn’t marked with any turnover-worthy plays.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots at Browns takeaways: Bailey Zappe wins second-straight start. ’The defense was also a main factor in this win. They created four turnovers on the day, which resulted in 17 points.’
- Shanna McCarriston (CBS Sports) Patriots rookie Brenden Schooler hands ball to a confused Bill Belichick after recovering fumble.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick ties George Halas on all-time wins list, Patriots beat Browns 38-15.
- Conor Orr (SI) If any coach would stick with Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones, it’s Bill Belichick.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Week 6 takeaways: Joe Burrow dressed for success thanks to Ja’Marr Chase; Plus, Falcons coach Arthur Smith chugs beers with his offensive line, a quarterback controversy could be brewing in New England, trouble in Tampa and much more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 6: Allen-Mahomes play another classic, and Von Miller remembers the toilet paper that got him here.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 6: What we learned from Sunday’s games. 1. Take a bow, Bailey Zappe.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 6 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game. What to know: Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, the fourth-round draft pick from Western Kentucky playing in place of injured Mac Jones, finished 24-of-34 for 309 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 6 grades. Patriots: A, Browns: D.
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best NFL Week 6 performances: MMQB awards game balls. Bailey Zappe included.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Winners and Losers: Belichick keeps making history, now with an unlikely QB.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Week 6 overreactions and reality checks: Patriots should bench Mac Jones? The Patriots offense is better with Bailey Zappe, Overreaction or reality: Reality.
- Off the Pike podcast: Brian Barrett and James White discuss Bailey Zappe carrying the suddenly dangerous Patriots. (56 min.)
VIEW FROM CLEVELAND
- Terry Pluto (Cleveland.com) Pathetic? Lifeless? Embarrassing? Pick your word for Browns’ loss to Patriots.
- Mary Kay Cabot (Cleveland.com) Jacoby Brissett has 3 turnovers, defense horrible as Browns lose 3rd straight, 38-15 to Patriots, to fall to 2-4.
- Anthony Poisal (ClevelandBrowns) 3 big takeaways: Browns ‘beat ourselves’ on offense, can’t escape familiar defensive woes.
- Cory Kinnan (BrownsWire) Shut off the TV: Browns lay an egg against the Patriots.
- Chris Pokomy (DawgsByNature) Cleveland Browns dominated by New England Patriots again, lose 38-15.
- Anthony Poisal (ClevelandBrowns) Browns drop 3rd straight game in loss to Patriots.
- Andrew Gribble (ClevelandBrowns) By the Numbers: Browns lose turnover battle in big way vs. Patriots.
- Jared Mueller (DawgsByNature) QB change not in the works for Browns.
- Barry Shuck (DawgsByNature) Brownies & frownies: Turnovers and costly penalties enable Patriots to cruise to a 38-15 win.
- Jacoby Hart (SBNation) It’s time for the Cleveland Browns to make some serious changes.
- Jared Mueller (DawgsByNature) Refs miss Patriots facemask, eye gouge but call Browns for holding. /Win some, lose some.
