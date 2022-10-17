Patriots vs. Browns snap counts: Isaiah Wynn gets benched for the second time this year

The New England Patriots took care of business against the Cleveland Browns, beating their opponent with a final score of 38-15 to improve to 3-3 on the season.

Let’s take a look at the snap count breakdown from Sunday’s game.

Offense

Total snaps: 70

QB Bailey Zappe* (70; 100%), LT Trent Brown* (70; 100%), LG Cole Strange* (70; 100%), C David Andrews* (70; 100%), RG Michael Onwenu* (70; 100%), TE Hunter Henry* (68; 97%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson* (60; 86%), WR Jakobi Meyers* (57; 81%), WR DeVante Parker (55; 79%), OT Marcus Cannon* (46; 66%), OT Isaiah Wynn* (42; 60%), WR Tyquan Thornton (40; 57%), TE Jonnu Smith* (30; 43%), RB Kevin Harris (12; 17%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (4; 6%), WR Kendrick Bourne (4; 6%), WR Matthew Slater (2; 3%)

*denotes starter

The offense was on the field a lot in this game and saw starting quarterback Bailey Zappe along with four offensive linemen in Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews and Michael Onwenu play the entire 70 snaps. Starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn, on the other hand, was benched after giving up a strip-sack in the first quarter. He ended up returning to the lineup and playing 42 total snaps, but was on and off while his backup and part-time replacement Marcus Cannon saw a season-high 46.

Rhamondre Stevenson was the bell cow in this one again, and played a career-high 60 snaps. Rookie Kevin Harris made his debut and was able to get on the field for 12 plays himself, carrying the ball three times for five yards.

The pass catchers saw tight end Hunter Henry play 68 snaps which is his season-high ,while Jonnu Smith returned from his ankle injury and played 30. Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker played 57 and 55, respectively, leading the way in terms of wide receiver snaps.

Rookie Tyquan Thornton played 40 snaps in his second career game and was able to find the end zone twice. This was mainly due to the fact that Kendrick Bourne was limited to just four plays as he had to exit the game with a toe injury and was seen in a walking boot after the game.

Defense

Total snaps: 70

S Devin McCourty* (61; 87%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (59; 84%), S Adrian Phillips* (56; 80%), S Kyle Dugger* (52; 74%), CB Jalen Mills* (51; 73%), CB Myles Bryant (50; 71%), LB Matthew Judon (49; 70%), CB Jack Jones (46; 66%), LB Jahlani Tavai* (44; 63%), LB Anfernee Jennings* (41; 59%), DT Davon Godchaux* (37; 53%), CB Marcus Jones (34; 49%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (31; 44%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (29; 41%), DT Daniel Ekuale (26; 37%), LB Raekwon McMillan (24; 34%), DT Carl Davis Jr.* (22; 31%), DT Sam Roberts (22; 31%), DT Christian Barmore* (20; 29%), CB Shaun Wade (9; 13%), LB DaMarcus Michell (5; 7%), S Jabrill Peppers (2; 3%)

*denotes starter

The defense matched the offense in terms of snaps spent on the field, leading to a constant rotation on the defensive line. Deatrich Wise Jr. played the most at 59 despite leaving the game late with an injury. The next highest was Davon Godchaux at 37. Christian Barmore usually plays a similar amount to Godchaux but left the game after 20 plays with a knee issue. This led to sixth-round rookie Sam Roberts seeing increased action and playing 22 snaps.

Matthew Judon led the linebackers with 49 plays and performed well in run defense and setting a hard edge most of the day. After him was Jahlani Tavai at 44 who has carved out big role on this defense. Anfernee Jennings saw a season-high in snaps at 41 as he helped fill in for the missing Josh Uche. Mack Wilson Sr. was able to play 29 snaps against his former team and generally performed well.

The secondary saw its leader and captain Devin McCourty lead the way with 61 snaps. Fellow safeties Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger were the next two highest with 56 and 52 plays on the field. Jabrill Peppers, on the other hand, played only two snaps.

Jalen Mills took over CB1 duties with Jonathan Jones out this week and played 51 snaps; he also notched an interception. Myles Bryant logged the next highest snap total at cornerback with 50. Rookies Jack and Marcus Jones also continued to make an impact with 46 and 34 defensive snaps, respectively, as they are getting more and more involved on defense.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 29

WR Matthew Slater (22; 76%), LB Raekwon McMillan (21; 72%), S Brenden Schooler (21; 72%), LB Jahlani Tavai (20; 69%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (19; 66%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (18; 62%), P Jake Bailey (18; 62%), S Adrian Phillips (17; 59%), S Kyle Dugger (15; 52%), LB Anfernee Jennings (15; 52%), CB/KR/PR Marcus Jones (12; 41%), LS Joe Cardona (11; 38%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (10; 34%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (10; 34%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (9; 31%), S Jabrill Peppers (9; 31%), G Cole Strange (7; 24%), G Michael Onwenu (7; 24%), OT Trent Brown (7; 24%), OT Marcus Cannon (7; 24%), OT Isaiah Wynn (7; 24%), K Nick Folk (7; 24%), S Cody Davis (7; 24%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (5; 17%), TE Hunter Henry (3; 10%), CB Myles Bryant (3; 10%), CB Jack Jones (3; 10%), DT Daniel Ekuale (3; 10%), CB Shaun Wade (3; 10%), TE Jonnu Smith (2; 7%), WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (1; 3%)

The special teams group played 29 snaps total and Matthew Slater saw the most action with 22 plays. His running mate Cody Davis was limited to just seven as he suffered what appeared to a serious knee injury in the late second quarter. This led to an uptick in special teams play for Adrian Phillips, who saw 17 snaps.

Nick Folk played seven snaps and missed his first field goal inside of 50 yards all season, snapping his NFL-record streak from that distance at 64. Marcus Jones continued his return duties and saw 12 snaps with the unit.

Did not play

QB Garrett Gilbert, OL Chasen Hines, OL James Ferentz

Just like last week, the same three players were active but saw no action. Garrett Gilbert was elevated from the practice squad again and did not have to enter the game. Chasen Hines and James Ferentz continue to be depth pieces who do not see the field.

Inactive

QB Mac Jones, RB Damien Harris, WR Nelson Agholor, DL Lawrence Guy Sr., LB Josh Uche, CB Jonathan Jones, S Joshuah Bledsoe

Both sides of the ball were without some key players in this game.

The offense was without their starting quarterback Mac Jones again as he still recovers from his ankle sprain. Damien Harris was out due to a hamstring injury that was originally expected to keep him sidelined for at least a couple of weeks. Nelson Agholor was out due to a hamstring issue as well and he may be losing some snaps down the road with the emergence of the rookie Thornton.

Defensively, the Patriots were missing defensive lineman Lawrence Guy for a third straight week due to a shoulder injury. Pass rusher Josh Uche and starting cornerback Jonathan Jones each missed time with injuries as well. Joshuah Bledsoe was a healthy scratch but may see some action next week with the injury to Cody Davis.