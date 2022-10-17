Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for Monday Night Football?

To close out Week 6 we have an AFC West clash between the Denver Broncos (+4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (-4). The game will take place in Los Angeles so the Chargers will have home field advantage.

Denver has been a major let down this season as the offense has struggled a lot with Russell Wilson. He is apparently dealing with a shoulder injury that has hampered his play, but the coaching staff has been taking a lot of the heat as well. It will be interesting to see if they can get going against a struggling Los Angeles defense.

The Broncos defense however is what has been keeping them in games. The pass rush has been solid with good linebacker play in the middle of the field. Patrick Surtain II has been a shutdown cornerback all season and will likely shadow Mike Williams if Keenan Allen is forced to miss the game with injury.

The Chargers offense should score too many points for Denver’s lackluster offense to keep up. Justin Herbert spreads the ball around well and figures to get everyone involved. Austin Ekeler should have a big workload as well and has been really good the past two weeks.

Los Angeles has been bad on the defensive side of the ball this year with an injury to Joey Bosa being a main issue. J.C. Jackson has been a major letdown in the secondary and Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton may be able to take advantage of that. If the Chargers defense does show up this should be an easy win for them.

The Chargers are 4-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Courtland Sutton Over 4.5 Receptions (-155): Sutton is the clear number one target for Wilson and will be looked to a lot in this game. He should be able to take advantage of the poor play of Jackson and find himself open a lot in this game. Sutton will definitely have more than 4.5 receptions in this game.