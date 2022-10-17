Patriots’ Garrett Gilbert, Lil’Jordan Humphrey revert to practice squad following Week 6

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Both served as standard elevations for what became a 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium the afternoon prior.

Gilbert, 31, dressed as the lone backup to rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe for the second consecutive week. The 6-foot-4, 221-pound Southern Methodist transfer had re-signed for his third tour with the organization earlier in October on the heels of starter Mac Jones’ high-ankle sprain and veteran Brian Hoyer’s concussion. Selected by the St. Louis Rams in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL draft, Gilbert earned a Super Bowl XLIX ring with New England and returned on the practice squad for the initial three months of the 2021 campaign. He has gone 43-of-75 passing for 477 yards with one touchdown and one interception through eight career games, starting two.

Humphrey, 24, saw one snap on special teams during the trip to Cleveland after clearing waivers and rejoining New England’s practice squad on Thursday. He had been active in the absence of fellow wideout Nelson Agholor, who was downgraded from questionable on Saturday due to a hamstring injury. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey began the regular season as an elevation before signing to the 53-man roster halfway through September. Over six appearances and two starts, he has caught two passes for 20 yards while logging 128 offensive downs. The University of Texas product spent his first three NFL years with the New Orleans Saints after arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

The 16-man practice squad remains at capacity for the Patriots. The former Longhorns on it each have one standard call-up remaining this regular season.

The Chicago Bears visit Gillette Stadium next Monday for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.