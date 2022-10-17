Week 6 of the NFL season will soon be over, and as usual the action will conclude with some prime time football.

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. What does the AFC West clash mean from a New England Patriots point of view? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our final rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-2): Go Broncos! New England will not be directly impacted by the result of this game, but the thought process behind going with Denver is a simple one: both teams being 3-3, just like the Patriots, is preferable to L.A. improving to 4-2 and thus having an advantage in the eventual race for a playoff spot. | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss tonight’s game, and to check out this story stream for all of our coverage of the Patriots’ own Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.