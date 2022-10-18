New England Patriots links 10/18/22 - Week 6 shout-out to the coaches

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Breaking down Bailey Zappe’s performance and more from the Patriots win over the Browns. “The biggest difference between the Zappe system and the Mac playbook is how often the offense has been under center and how frequently the Patriots have used play-action passes.”
- Mike Dussault highlights five surprises from the revamped Patriots defense. 1. Playing with a double edge.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Matthew Slater - Hunter Henry - Kyle Dugger - Bill Belichick.
- Locker room celebration after win over the Browns. (1.34 min. video)
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick - Bailey Zappe.
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots-Browns film review: What Mac Jones can learn from Bailey Zappe’s breakout at Cleveland. /Good read on how the game-plan evolved during the game.
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Pats-Browns thoughts: “Zappe fever” is generating god-awful Mac Jones takes; More.
Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Pats-Browns: ‘We’ll get to Bailey Zappe. Very shortly, I promise you. But not until we’ve talked about Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. The
Offensive CoordinatorSenior Football Advisor and Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks who have just produced 67 points in the last two games with a rookie quarterback out of Western Kentucky.’
- Hayden Bird picks his 5 takeaways from the Patriots’ second win with Bailey Zappe at QB: The good, the bad, and the lucky from special teams.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Observations from the Patriots’ rout of the Browns. “Did anyone see this one coming? I didn’t! In my preview, I thought it would be a close game with the Patriots squeezing out a win.”
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) How about the Patriots’ defense? Belichick ties a legend following another blowout win
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) The Patriots’ defense continues its domination in Cleveland.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 6 Report Card in impressive 38-15 win over the Browns. Coaches: A. ‘The Patriots coaches once again had an excellent game plan defensively and executed it flawlessly. They took the Browns right out of their comfort zone offensively and held them out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.’
- Patrick Keefe (GilletteGazette) Grading the Patriots defense: Best it’s been, but only up from here.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Did the Patriots’ offense finally figure it out in week six?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Emphasis on the run: Patriots’ offense has seen a significant increase in rushes so far in 2022.
- Michael Hurley says it looks like Isaiah Wynn’s season may have bottomed out in Cleveland. Pro Football Focus gave Wynn a grade of 5.0 on Sunday. ...on a scale out of 100.
- Jerry Thornton believes it’s time we start giving Jakobi Meyers credit for being one of the league’s top WRs.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Jakobi Meyers missed two games and is still just 25 yards behind last year’s pace.
- Chris Mason reports Hunter Henry played the 2021 season with a serious shoulder injury and needed surgery. Explains his slow start. /I figured it was something we didn’t know about.
- Darren Hartwell explains what caused DeVante Parker’s sideline spat with Troy Brown.
- Tom E. Curran writes Mac Jones still has the opportunity to remind us why he’s the Patriots’ future, and Curran expects him to seize it.
- Jerry Thornton says all the talk about ‘quiet friction’ between Belichick and Mac Jones that will ‘boil over’ is the funniest damned thing anyone’s said all year.
- Michael Hurley says it’s not quite a QB controversy, but Bailey Zappe has made things interesting.
- Mike Reiss talks about how Bailey Zappe’s solid play could affect Mac Jones’ eventual return.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Should Mac Jones start when he’s healthy? That answer is definitely “yes.”
- Eric Wilbur admits that while a return to Mac Jones makes sense, he wonders how do the Patriots NOT ride the Bailey Zappe train until further notice?
- Conor Roche (ClutchPoints) Patriots impressed byZappe, but they’re not ready to call him ‘Zappe the GOAT’.
- Zack Cox notes Bailey Zappe said he wasn’t informed that he’d be starting against the Browns until Saturday.
- Matt Dolloff gives us the latest on the Kendrick Bourne toe injury situation.
- Dakota Randall picks his three studs, three duds from the Patriots’ convincing win over the Browns: The ‘Zappe Fever’ isn’t going anywhere.
- Dakota Randall relays a laughing Bill Belichick on the Brenden Schooler moment that went viral. ‘Just gotta move on to the next play.’
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots in a respectable place in playoff picture.
- Adam London reports Bailey Zappe’s agent takes a post-game Twitter shot at Patriots QB’s doubters.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Jack Easterby apparently once claimed he left New England because Kraft wanted him to ‘clone Bill Belichick’. /Guy was a delusional liar.
- Alex Reimer correctly critiques CBS analyst Trent Green offering no worthwhile analysis of Bailey Zappe’s performance on Sunday. Kevin Harlan’s play-by-play covers up a lot.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down the Pats action from Week 6. (39 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) Bailey Zappe is Patriots’ newest miracle at quarterback.
- Baldy’s Breakdowns (Twitter) Brian Baldinger breaks down the Patriots defense limiting Nick Chubb. (2.20 min.)
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 7: Sorting AFC contenders, pretenders. Patriots rank 11th in AFC, in “the jury is still out” category.
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB Week 6: Bills’ plan is working, Burrow dressed for success, Jets are rolling.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Don’t overthink it. A consistent Eagles offense can take them far; Plus, what could have gone differently to make Von Miller stay with the Rams.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Early truths of the 2022 NFL season. 4) The Patriots have a real QB controversy.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned from Week 6. 12. Rookie Bailey Zappe is becoming the AFC’s answer to Cooper Rush. Since he took the field in Week 4, replacing QB2 Brian Hoyer, the Patriots have scored 88 points – including Sunday’s 38-15 blowout in Cleveland. Prior to Zappe’s ascendance, New England had managed just 53 points. Don’t hurry back, Mac. /’Eesh...
- Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling (TouchdownWire) 4-Down Territory: Who’s best between Bills/Chiefs/Eagles, trades, Zappe Days in Foxboro?
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Christian McCaffrey trade destinations: Seven spots that make sense for Panthers star.
- Brianna Williams (ESPN) Week 6’s top NFL Twitter trolls include Jets, Eagles, Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NBA vs. NFL on Christmas Day spreads to ABC vs. the other three-letter networks.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Texans announce departure of Jack Easterby, and what’s next.
