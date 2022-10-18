Fantasy Football Review: Rhamondre Stevenson has a standout performance in Week 6

Week 6 was a slow offensive week around the league, which meant that there was only a limited number of boom performances. Likewise, there were a lot more busts in fantasy football over the weekend.

Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 6 and who was a bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

QB Joe Burrow (32.5), WR Ja’Marr Chase (32.2), WR Stefon Diggs (30.8), WR Tyreek Hill (29.7), WR Brandon Aiyuk (28.3), RB Deon Jackson (28.1), QB Matt Ryan (27.16), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (26.4), QB Josh Allen (26.36), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (25.1)

The quarterback position had a decent week as three players exceeded 25 points. Joe Burrow led all scorers with 32.5 points in his comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. Matt Ryan had a really nice day in his win as he recorded 27.16 points. Josh Allen, as usual made the list as well, and he found himself here again with a 26.36-point performance.

Only two running backs had noticeable days. A big surprise was Deon Jackson who had a 28.1 behind a big day catching the ball. Rhamondre Stevenson finds himself here as he had a two-touchdown performance in his first game as the New England Patriots’ bell-cow this season, earning a 25.1.

Receivers had the best day in terms of booms as Ja’Marr Chase led the way with a 32.2 behind two touchdowns. Stefon Diggs had a 30.8 as Allen’s go-to guy all game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek Hill put up great numbers between Skyler Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback; he netted a 29.7. Brandon Aiyuk had his coming out party this week behind a two-touchdown game and scored 28.3. A third Colt made the list as well: Michael Pittman Jr. recorded a 26.4.

No tight ends exceeded 25 points this week but the position overall had its best week of the season. 15 tight ends reached double-digits this week, including the Patriots’ Hunter Henry.

Busted

DST Jaguars (-4.0), WR Trent Taylor (-2.0), WR Chester Rogers (-2.0), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (0.5), RB Melvin Gordon III (0.8), RB Kareem Hunt (1.2), RB JK Dobbins (1.5), TE Tyler Higbee (1.7), WR Curtis Samuel (2.6), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (3.3), WR Cortland Sutton (3.4), WR D.J. Moore (3.7), WR Tyler Lockett (3.7), WR Mike Williams (3.7), QB Carson Wentz (4.16), TE Dallas Goedert (4.2), WR DK Metcalf (5.4), RB Raheem Mostert (5.8), WR Drake London (7.0), RB Aaron Jones (7.4), RB Nick Chubb (8.0), WR Mike Evans (8.2), WR Terry McLaurin (8.2), QB Justin Herbert (8.42), WR Diontae Johnson (8.6), RB David Montgomery (9.0), RB A.J. Dillion (9.2)

The only real bust at the quarterback position this week was Carson Wentz, who dealt with an injury and only recorded 4.16 fantasy points. Justin Herbert only had an 8.42 but that usually does not kill you if the rest of you team plays well.

A ton of running backs busted this week. Two projected starters — Jeff Wilson Jr. and Melvin Gordon — each failed to score a point this week. Kareem Hunt had a 1.2 as the Patriots defense shut down the Cleveland Browns, while J.K. Dobbins had a 1.5 after exiting early with an injury. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Raheem Mostert were not projected to score a ton, but each still managed to underperform netting only 3.3 and 5.8, respectively. The Packers refuse to give the ball to Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion as they had a 7.4 and 9.2. Nick Chubb was finally contained and had just an even 8.0 mostly thanks to one big rush. David Montgomery put up a 9.0 on Thursday Night Football.

Several wide receivers did also not exactly have a great day with two punt returners, Trent Taylor and Chester Rogers each registering a -2.0 due to muffed punts. Curtis Samuel was a massive disappointment who registered just two catches for six yards. The Broncos failed to get Courtland Sutton involved and he had just 3.4 points on two catches.

Mike Williams, D.J. Moore and Tyler Lockett each had bad games and only scored 3.7 fantasy points. The other Seahawks receiver, DK Metcalf, also underperformed despite a Seattle win and had a 5.4. Drake London had another down week with just a 7.0, while Mike Evans had only four passes thrown his way; he caught all of them but his output was still only good for an 8.2 in lineups. Diontae Johnson managed just an 8.6 in his win teams with over the Buccaneers.

The biggest tight end flop of the week was Tyler Higbee with just a 1.7 points scored. Dallas Goedert was not much better on Sunday Night Football with a 4.2.

The only defense in the negatives this week was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ who looked terrible against the Indianapolis Colts offense.

Patriots Fantasy Recap

New England had another good day in terms of fantasy production from their players. Stevenson was already mentioned as a boom as he had a 25.1. Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton showed up and had a 21.3 on a two-touchdown performance. Bailey Zappe also had a nice day, scoring 18.36. Hunter Henry had his best game of the season and put up a 16.1.

The defense also would have been a nice start as they netted 13.0 points. Starting wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers each had solid days with 10.4 and 10.0 points, respectively.

Nick Folk slightly disappointed with a 7.0 and Kendrick Bourne was the only real bust, but that was because he had to leave due to a toe injury. He had a 2.7 points before his exit.