Patriots vs. Browns rookie review: New England’s first-year players stand out in Week 6

The New England Patriots are back at .500 thanks to an impressive 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Just like previous games, this one also saw some sizable contributions from New England’s rookie class in what was arguably the group’s best collective game to date.

With that said, let’s quickly go through all of the first-year players currently on the team. As always, we will start with first-round draft pick Cole Strange and move all the way down to the undrafted free agents.

G Cole Strange (1-29): Playing a career-high 70 snaps, Strange again posted a quality performance. The Patriots’ starting left guard surrendered just one quarterback disruption all day and also looked good as a run blocker yet again. The Chattanooga product continues to show why he was drafted in the first round.

WR Tyquan Thornton (2-50): His second game since returning from injured reserve saw Tyquan Thornton find the end zone twice. The second-rounder caught a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter and helped ice the game with a 19-yard run in the fourth. In total, he finished with seven touches for 53 yards and those two scores while the Patriots continue to manufacture touches for the speedster.

CB Marcus Jones (3-85): With Jonathan Jones out due to an ankle injury, the Patriots gave their depth options at cornerback increased playing time. Among he beneficiaries was third-round rookie Marcus Jones, who had his most active day on defense yet: Jones played 34 snaps, the most of which surprisingly coming on the outside. He was targeted thrice and gave up one 37-yard completion, but generally held his own. Additionally, he averaged 11.7 yards on three punt returns and 19.5 on two kickoffs.

CB Jack Jones (4-121): The other Jones was on the field for 46 defensive snaps, and again played a prominent role as a perimeter cornerback opposite regular starter Jalen Mills. While he did not register an interception after back-to-back games with a pick, the former Arizona State CB gave up just two catches for 27 yards on six targets.

RB Pierre Strong Jr. (4-127): As opposed to last week, the Patriots decided to activate Strong Jr. to their game-day roster. Offering depth behind bell-cow back Rhamondre Stevenson, the fourth-rounder saw only limited action. He played four snaps and had one 5-yard carry — the first touch of his career. He also played nine special teams snaps and had tackle on a kickoff return.

QB Bailey Zappe (4-137): Mac Jones is still nursing an ankle injury, which meant that Bailey Zappe once again led the Patriots offense onto the field. The young quarterback made the most of his opportunity and showed some encouraging growth compared to his previous two games. Not only did he complete 24 of 34 pass attempts for 309 yards and two touchdowns, Zappe also looked more comfortable maneuvering around in the pocket. He is doing a good job as a placeholder for Jones.

RB Kevin Harris (6-183): With Damien Harris out due to a hamstring issue, the Patriots decided to sign Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad. The sixth-rounder promptly saw his first game action, playing 12 snaps late in the game and gaining five yards on three carries. Most importantly, his ball security — something Bill Belichick mentioned during the week — looked good.

DT Sam Roberts (6-200): The Patriots lost Christian Barmore to a knee injury in the second quarter, and in order to replace him turned, among other players, to Sam Roberts. As a result, the 200th selection of this year’s draft ended up playing a career-high 22 defensive snaps. He registered one quarterback hurry and one tackle.

OL Chasen Hines (6-210): The Patriots’ interior offensive line went wire-to-wire, which meant that Hines would spend another game on the sidelines. He has been active for four straight games, but has not been able to see the field with the starting trio of Cole Strange, David Andrews and Michael Onwenu holding down the fort.

S Brenden Schooler (UDFA): Him unsuccessfully trying to hand Bill Belichick a football aside, Schooler had another big game. Playing exclusively on special teams again, the undrafted free agent registered a fumble recover on a muffed punt in the fourth quarter — setting up Thornton’s second touchdown of the day — and also registered a team-high two tackles.

LB DaMarcus Mitchell (UDFA): Returning after a one-game absence due to a concussion, Mitchell saw action on both defense and special teams. He played his first five defensive snaps late in the game, and also notched a kicking game tackle. Once again, he was part of four units in the game’s third phase.

The Patriots’ rookie class extends beyond those 11 players; offensive lineman Kody Russey, defensive linemen LaBryan Ray and Jeremiah Pharms Jr., and defensive back Brad Hawkins are all on the practice squad. New England did not elevate any of them to the game-day team versus the Browns, meaning that they all still have three standard elevations available.

Additionally, seventh-round offensive tackle Andrew Stueber remains on the non-football injury list. At this point in time, it appears as if he is in the middle of a redshirt campaign.