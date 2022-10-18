Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve, release Tristan Vizcaino from practice squad

Two transactions have left two openings for the New England Patriots.

The organization placed defensive back Cody Davis on injured reserve and released kicker Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Davis, 33, suffered a non-contact knee injury while covering a kickoff return in the first half of last Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound veteran walked into the locker room at FirstEnergy Stadium before being ruled out. Davis, whose 106 snaps on special teams rank third on the Patriots behind linebacker Jahlani Tavai and captain Matthew Slater, has recorded a team-high six tackles in the kicking game this fall. He has also served as the personal punt protector. The 2013 undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech arrived in 2020 after previous stops with the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Vizcaino, 26, had re-signed with New England in September after being waived at the league’s roster deadline. Prior to then, the University of Washington product attended June’s mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis and went 1-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in the preseason behind incumbent kicker Nick Folk. Undrafted in 2018, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Vizcaino made previous tours with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers. He has appeared in seven career games to go 9-for-10 on field goals and 12-for-17 on extra points.

The active roster now stands at 52 while the practice squad stands at 15.

The Chicago Bears visit Gillette Stadium for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff next Monday.