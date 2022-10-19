Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Bears ahead of Week 7

When the Chicago Bears make their way to Gillette Stadium, some will make their way back to familiar stomping grounds.

Three former New England Patriots players reside in the fold for general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. And on the other side, when factoring in the practice squad as well as injured reserve, one former Bear resides in the fold.

Here’s a glance through those roster connections leading up to Monday’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

CHICAGO

N’Keal Harry, wide receiver — New England traded the 24-year-old wideout to Chicago in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft choice before training camp opened in July. Harry marked the first wideout drafted in the first round by the organization during head coach Bill Belichick’s tenure. Arriving in the 2019 class at No. 32 overall, the Arizona State product went on to appear in 33 games and make 18 starts through three regular seasons. Over that span, Harry caught 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns on 103 targets. Added on the ground were 49 yards on seven carries. He saw 29 percent of the offensive snaps through a dozen games last campaign after requesting a trade. Coming off an ankle injury, the Bears activated Harry from injured reserve earlier in October. Inactive last week against the Washington Commanders, his debut awaits.

Angelo Blackson, defensive tackle — Blackson has been a member of five teams since entering the NFL in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. The second team would be the Patriots. The former No. 100 overall pick out of Auburn signed to the New England practice squad at its formation in 2017 after a pair of campaigns with the Tennessee Titans. Yet Blackson would agree to join the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster after his stint in Foxborough spanned from September to November. He later spent 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals before signing a two-year contract with Chicago. Now at age 29, Blackson has started 11 of his 23 games along the Bears’ defensive line, totaling 54 tackles, 2.5 sacks and his first career interception.

Mike Pennel Jr., defensive tackle — New England inked Pennel to a two-year deal in 2019. The past AFC East foe with the New York Jets went on to appear in three preseason games before being released ahead of that summer’s finale. Several free-agent workouts followed for Pennel. The undrafted nose tackle by way of Colorado State University-Pueblo then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on the way to Super Bowl LIV. Pennel moved on to Chicago in 2021. After his release from injured reserve, however, he joined Atlanta’s practice squad and ultimately 53-man roster. The 31-year-old now finds himself back as a Bear. He was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad in September and stands with nine tackles and a fumble recovery through six contests.

NEW ENGLAND

Brian Hoyer, quarterback — Placed on injured reserve after sustaining a concussion in his 40th NFL start, Hoyer is in his third tour with the organization he initially joined as an undrafted rookie in 2009. But the 37-year-old from Michigan State did spend 2016 in Chicago. The Bears signed Hoyer to a one-year pact that April to back up incumbent quarterback Jay Cutler. But five starts were in the cards. Hoyer completed 67 percent of his passes over that sample size before a broken left arm sent him to IR. By then, Hoyer had accounted for six touchdowns and no interceptions through the air. He had also joined Josh McCown as the only Bears signal-callers to throw for 300-plus yards in three straight games. That streak would extend to four straight.