Pats Pulpit Reacts: How would you grade the Patriots’ rookie class through 6 games?

Six games into their season, the New England Patriots have received considerable contributions out of their rookie class. Last Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns was no exception, with 10 first-year players taking the field in the 38-15 victory.

Most of them played notable roles, with two of them starting and others seeing prominent action in all three phases as well.

On offense, guard Cole Strange (1-29) went wire-to-wire at left guard with Bailey Zappe (4-137) starting his third straight game in place of injured quarterback Mac Jones. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2-50), appearing in only his second contest since returning off injured reserve, scored a pair of touchdowns; Pierre Strong Jr. (4-127) and Kevin Harris (6-183) saw their most exposure to date, serving as rotational options at running back.

Defensively, Marcus Jones (3-85) and Jack Jones (4-121) were featured in the cornerback rotation and ended up playing 34 and 46 snaps, respectively. Defensive tackle Sam Roberts (6-200) set a new career-high with 22 snaps while helping replace Christian Barmore after the starter went down with a knee injury.

Special teams also saw the rookie class contribute in a major way. Marcus Jones again looked good as both a punt and kickoff returner, while undrafted free agents Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell were mainstays on the return and coverage teams; Schooler also recovered a muffed punt and was tied for the team lead with two tackles.

Long story short, the Patriots’ rookies had arguably their best collective game of the season on Sunday. Now is therefore a good time for a temperature check of sorts, courtesy of the latest SB Nation Reacts survey.

One of this week’s questions: How would you grade the New England rookie class so far? Please fill out the form below to submit your answers, and keep an eye out for the results later this week.

