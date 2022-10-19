New England Patriots links 10/19/22 - Cleanup on Week 6; Patriots on to Chicago

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots place DB Cody Davis on Injured Reserve; Release K Tristan Vizcaino from the pactice squad.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Zappe’s play may give Belichick a choice.
- Patriots broadcast highest rated and most viewed 1:00 PM game of the season.
- Press Conferences: Cameron Achord - Joe Judge - Jerod Mayo.
- Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Browns. (5 min. video)
- Belichick Breakdown: Top plays from win over Browns. (5 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Biggest takeaways from win over Browns, injuries piling up, Mac vs. Zappe? (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss cleans out his Patriots-Browns notebook. 1. The Patriots are an ascending team. 2. It’s a boring storyline. Fundamentals. /Wish it was in column form, but it’s worth the read.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Browns snap analysis: Deatrich Wise, Kyle Dugger studs.
- Andy Hart explains that it’s all about points for the streaking Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots place Cody Davis on IR: Ty Montgomery activated? Davis, a special teams stalwart with the Patriots since 2020, currently leads the team with six special teams tackles.
- Zack Cox tells us what Patriots are seeing from Mac Jones behind the scenes. ‘He’s doing everything he can to get himself back as fast as possible.’
- Mike Kadlick sees Bailey Zappe climbing up the Offensive Rookie of the Year ranks.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots getting younger ... better?
- Karen Guregian highlights QB coach Joe Judge revealing what impressed coaches most about Tyquan Thornton. “It was Thornton’s short-area quickness that left the biggest impression on the coaches during training camp.”
- Jason Ounpraseuth sees Tyquan Thornton as a sneaky rookie breakout.
- Alex Barth passes along a report that teams still calling the Patriots looking for wide receiver trades.
- Karen Guregian talks about an ESPN report that says Kendrick Bourne is open to a trade.
- Jake Hamilton (LastWordOnSports) Patriots: Buy or sell at trade deadline?
- Justin Leger highlights the latest Patriots Talk Podcast, where Tom Curran and Phil Perry recap what we’ve learned about the Pats through the first six games. Does Bill Belichick deserve more credit for the last two wins, and more.
- CBS Boston reports Joe Judge gives general guidelines on what Patriots are looking for in Mac Jones’ recovery from injury.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) This J.C. Jackson comment from Jerod Mayo raised eyebrows.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Patriots CB’s coach Mike Pellegrino mic’d up.
- Joy Manning (BostonSportsChick) McCourty twins team up with BMC and Blue Sky Sports & Entertainment for another great charity event.
- CBS Boston notes the NFL is adding a “Black Friday” game to the schedule, starting in 2023.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Steve, Murph, and Clare welcome Michael Hurley to talk all things Patriots. (61 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Arif Hasan (ProFootballNetwork) Extra Points: The next great NFL rivalry, the Falcons are almost there, Trevor Lawrence is real, and Lamar Jackson’s MVP campaign is over (for now).
- Dallas Robinson (ProFootballNetwork) NFL Standings Week 6: A look at which players and teams improved or impaired their stock.
- David Carr (NFL.coom) Offensive player rankings, Week 7: Weighing five potential quarterback decisions. Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones: “When Jones is healthy, I’d put him right back in the game without hesitation.” More.
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) Bailey Zappe shines, but Mac Jones deserves chance to take job back: AFC East takeaways.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) The NFL trade deadline: Date, time, top targets & more to know for 2022.
- Tyler Dragon (USA Today) NFL Week 6 coaching grades: Bill Belichick helps Bailey Zappe shine; what’s up with Packers? Patriots coaching staff: A. Plus notes.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL coaches on rise and decline: Assessing which teams are benefitting from the sidelines entering Week 7. No Patriots.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL coaches on the hot seat: Kliff Kingsbury, Nathaniel Hackett most likely to be fired next during 2022 season.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Scoring is down in the NFL this season, but league officials say they are not concerned.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Chargers coach Brandon Staley on benching J.C. Jackson: ‘It just wasn’t good enough in the first half.’
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) How Jets are winning without asking much of Zach Wilson. Why that might change.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Seth Wickersham (ESPN) Sources: NFL to OK Stan Kroenke $571M payment to St. Louis.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell wants owners to withhold judgment on Daniel Snyder.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Have NFL owners finally turned on Dan Snyder?
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Colts owner Jim Irsay believes ‘there’s merit’ to removing Daniel Snyder as Commanders owner: Irsay also suggested that the 24 votes required to oust him are ‘potentially there’.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Jim Irsay’s comments about Daniel Snyder were made before the owners-only session
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Daniel Snyder letter to owners hints at potential litigation against ESPN.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell: Deshaun Watson has complied with all terms of his suspension.
