The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears are entering their Week 7 primetime matchup trending in different directions. Whereas New England has won back-to-back games to improve to 3-3 on the season, the Bears have dropped three in a row to turn a 2-1 start into a 2-4 record.

Nobody is going to confuse Chicago with the best teams in the NFL, especially after the team’s recent performances. And yet, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spent the first seven-and-a-half minutes of his press conference call on Wednesday gushing about the Bears, their coaching and their players.

Frankly, his statements in a vacuum could generate the impression he was talking about one of the league’s top teams in all three phases.

“This is a pretty impressive group and really a young team that you can see getting better all the time,” Belichick said. “[Matt Eberflus] has done a really good job here with installing his system and I think adapting to the personnel that they have there.”

New England’s head coach went on to praise quarterback Justin Fields and his supporting cast, singling out wide receiver Darnell Mooney as well as running backs Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery.

“They’re very hard to tackle,” he said. “They do a real good job with their running game and the play action game as well. A lot of explosive plays. Lead the league in yards per pass attempt. They’ve hit some big plays. Some of those are catch-and-run plays and then when you add on Fields’ scrambles, which might count as running plays in the stats, but they’re actually passing plays, in terms of having to defend them.”

The Bears have indeed had a lot of success especially on the ground. They are ranked second in rushing yards (1,025) through six games, and seventh in yards per attempt (5.2). However, their expected points added through the ground game (-0.050) is only the 18th best in football.

Additionally, their passing offense has struggled. The Fields-led operation is ranked dead-last in the NFL in pass attempts (115) and passing yards (737), and 25th in EPA per play (-0.035). They are also only ranked seventh in yards per attempt (7.6) and an abysmal 29th (5.3) in net yards per attempt.

Belichick also went on to gush about Chicago’s special teams and defensive units — praise that is somewhat justified based on the club’s performance so far this season. All in all, however, the Bears have played some disappointing football recently.

Belichick knows this, but his goal is to set the tone for this team coming off two straight blowout victories. And that tone is easy to hear: don’t underestimate the Bears.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said. “They’ve had some time here and talked about some of the things that they’re going to change or do differently or whatever, so we’ll have to be prepared for maybe something that we haven’t seen from them, whatever adjustments Coach Eberflus and his staff decide to make. Need a good week of preparation here and be ready to go Monday night.”

The full 1,081-word transcript of Belichick’s opening remarks, provided by the Patriots’ media relations, reads as follows: