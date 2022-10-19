Patriots vs. Bears: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

The New England Patriots are coming off two straight blowout wins, and now have a chance to move above .500 for the first time all season. In order to do that, they will have to beat the visiting 2-4 Chicago Bears in primetime.

The Patriots will host the Bears at Gillette Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup, scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Oct. 24.

The game will be New England’s third home contest of the season, after the team lost to Baltimore in Week 3 and won against Detroit two weeks later. Chicago, meanwhile, is coming off some extra days rest after appearing on Thursday Night Football in Week 6; the Bears lost that game just like their previous two as well.

