The New England Patriots will look to get back into the win column in Week 4, but will have their hands full against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. While beating the two-time reigning NFL MVP is hard enough, it’s even harder in Lambeau Field where the Packers have the longest active home winning streak in the regular season (14).

To make matters even worse, New England will be without quarterback Mac Jones as he recovers from the ankle injury he suffered last week. Jones is one of four starters — alongside wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and cornerback Jalen Mills — who will not take the field against Green Bay.

Follow along here for your live updates and everything else you need to know.

Live Score: Patriots 3 : 7 Packers

October 2, 4:25 p.m. ET | Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI | Broadcast Information | Inactives

First quarter

The Packers won the coin toss and deferred, putting Brian Hoyer and the Patriots offense on the field to begin the day. New England’s opening script started strong with Damien Harris finding room on the ground and a designed screen to Kendrick Bourne. Hoyer then found Nelson Agholor for a 27-yard gain before the drive stalled. Nick Folk connected on a 37-yard field goal to give New England an early lead. [Patriots 3 : 0 Packers]

Green Bay got off to a fast start, as Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard on a quick slant for a 24-yard catch and run. Rodgers next pass went to rookie receiver Romeo Doubs, but cornerback Jack Jones was able to punch the ball loose and recover.

New England relied on their running back duo after the turnover, finding Harris and Stevenson on the ground and through the air. A third-down sack by Rashan Gary - who beat right tackle Isaiah Wynn - forced a Jake Bailey punt.

The Packers then turned to their dynamic running back duo, as Aaron Jones broke off a 20-yard run, which Mack Wilson Sr. was flagged for a face mask to add 15 more yards. New England’s defense then dominated the line of scrimmage, highlighted by a third-down sack by Matthew Judon.

Injury Report: Patriots QB Brian Hoyer headed to the locker room and is being evaluated for a head injury.

With Hoyer in the locker room, the Bailey Zappe era officially began. Starting at the New England eight-yard line, Isaiah Wynn was flagged for a false start and then an offensive holding to back the Patriots up even further. After a pair of Damien Harris runs, Zappe’s first career pass on third-down fell incomplete.

Second quarter

Injury Update: Patriots QB Brian Hoyer (head) was downgraded to out.

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon got back to work for Green Bay, combining for 40 yards on five touches. Green Bay then struck on a 15-yard run by wide receiver Christian Watson for a touchdown. [Patriots 3 : 7 Packers]

The Patriots dialed up back-to-back RPOs to start their next drive. One worked, as Zappe completed his first career pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a nine-yard gain, and one didn't (two-yard loss to Nelson Agholor). A then drop by Agholor and run stuff by Quay Walker helped lead to an eventual New England punt.

Looking to extend their lead, Aaron Rodgers threw just his fourth and fifth passes of the day - both falling incomplete down field. Green Bay was forced to punt after a three-and-out.

New England dialed up the creativity on their next drive, breaking off a 15-yard run by Kendrick Bourne on a reverse. That was all the success for the offense, as Zappe’s third down pass to Hunter Henry for seven yards came up short of the sticks.

The Patriots defense continued to make things difficult for Rodgers on their next drive. Pressures from Anfernee Jennings and Matt Judon on back-to-back plays forced incompletions and a Green Bay punt.