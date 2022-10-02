Patriots vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

The New England Patriots (+9) have traveled to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers (-9) at Lambeau Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. This will be the first time the two teams have matched up since 2018.

Let’s find out how you can watch the Week 4 battle.

Week 4: New England Patriots (1-2) at Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 2, 4:25 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Broadcast: CBS (National), WBZ-TV Channel 4

Live stream: fuboTV (click here), Paramount+ (click here), NFL Game Pass (international) (click here)

Mobile: fuboTV app (click here), NFL app (click here)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Sports USA, SiriusXM (New England: 385, Green Bay: 227)

Odds: Packers -9.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook (Click here)

SB Nation Affiliate: Acme Packing Co.

